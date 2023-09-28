‘Wuk Wild’ fined for firing gun at woman

Kaieteur News – Thirty-one-year-old Ryan Adams, called ‘Wuk Wild’ was arrested Sunday and charged on Wednesday for the offence of discharging a loaded firearm with intent, to a 23-year-old female.

According to police, Adams of Vigilance Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), discharged his loaded firearm towards a female at Buxton Middle Walk, ECD.

He made his first court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. The victim then requested that she did not wish to proceed with the matter. Hence, the matter was dismissed.