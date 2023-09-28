Woman nabbed while trying to smuggle ganja into Camp Street Prison

Kaieteur News – A resident of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown has found herself in police custody after trying to smuggle cannabis concealed in a pair of sneakers into Camp Street Prison on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers detained the 21-year-old woman around 14:15 hours during her visit to deliver an item to inmate Akeem Edwards.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) reported that upon her arrival at the prison, a thorough search was conducted on the black plastic bag she carried, revealing a hidden stash of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis secreted beneath the sneaker’s sole. Following her arrest and caution regarding the allegations, the suspect, along with the confiscated narcotics, was escorted to the Albertown Police Station.

The incident serves as a stark reminder from Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, that smuggling contraband into a correctional facility is a felony with severe repercussions. He urges the public to recognise the risks associated with engaging in contraband trade within the prison walls, emphasising the threats posed to society, inmates, and officers. In addition, Mr. Elliot commended the prison officers at the facility for their vigilance and quick action.