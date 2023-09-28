Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia 36-26

Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2023 Sports
LYON, France, (Reuters) – Fullback Baltazar Amaya scored two tries as Uruguay overturned a halftime deficit to defeat ill-disciplined Namibia 36-26 for a bonus-point victory in Lyon yesterday and send the African side home from another Rugby World Cup without a win.
Namibia led 20-12 at the break after scoring tries through wingers Gerswin Mouton and JC Greyling in the opening 11 minutes, but having played four games in 19 days, the most punishing schedule of any team in the tournament, they could not sustain the challenge.
Uruguay looked lively throughout the Pool A clash and scored tries through hooker German Kessler, scrumhalf Santiago Arata and winger Bautista Basso as they claimed a fourth World Cup victory in their history with a game against New Zealand to come on Oct. 5.
Second-half yellow cards for prop Johan Coetzee and captain Tjiuee Uanivi, and a red for replacement front row Desiderius Sethie, sealed Namibia’s fate as their record World Cup losing streak stretched to 26 matches.
Uruguay also received a yellow card for flanker Eric Dosantos as the tackle technique of both sides was exposed.
