Over 30,000 surgeries conducted through Guyana, China medical alliance

Kaieteur News – The relationship between Guyana and China continues to reap bountiful success, specifically in the health sector, as some 30,000 surgeries were conducted locally through partnering with the Chinese medical teams.

The statistics was provided by Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, while speaking at the recently held 74th anniversary of the founding of China and the 30th anniversary of the China medical team in Guyana, at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

“Over the past 30 years, a total of 19 batches of medical teams with 279 members have provided health services to Guyanese even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese experts have accumulatively treated about one million local patients and performed more than 30,000 surgeries, strongly supported by the development and progress of healthcare in Guyana,” Haiyan said.

These medical experts also received major help from Guyanese doctors, who were quick to learn and adapt new techniques within the medical field.

Guyana was able to conduct its first-ever open-heart surgery and its first-of-its-kind minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries among other unique procedures.

Additionally, the collaboration has deepened the trust and gratitude between Guyana and the foreign country, which saw a new batch of 19 doctors from China arriving in the country recently to render additional support.

“I would like to thank the Guyanese for their trust, support, and care for the Chinese medical teams. I believe that the Chinese medical teams will fulfill their mission and perform their duties successfully,” Haiyan noted.

She explained that these collaborations are necessary for revitalising the national spirit of each country and highlighting values of humanity such as peace, development, and equity.

The Chinese ambassador further stated that her country is also learning from Guyana as well, as it is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“Guyana is in fact on a development track and is embracing great historical opportunities. Guyana demonstrates strong leadership in the areas of climate, energy, and food security,” she stated.

Ambassador Haiyan said China is willing to work with Guyana and that it takes President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent visit as a new starting point, to deepen mutual political trust and strengthen economic and trade cooperation. (DPI)