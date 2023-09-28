IDB Country Rep visits STEMGuyana team

Kaieteur News – In a significant and inspiring visit, Lorena Solano Salazar, the Country Manager of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) recently visited STEMGuyana clubhouse to meet with the talented members of Team Guyana Robotics 2023.

This gathering marked an invaluable exchange of ideas, support, and encouragement, the organization said in a press release. Ms. Salazar’s visit was not merely a formality; it was a heartfelt pledge of support for the young minds embarking on an exciting journey. Upon arriving at the STEMGuyana clubhouse, she took the time to inspect the team’s robot and engaged in discussions about their ambitious project, STEMGuyana said.

During her interaction with the team, Ms. Salazar was apprised of the intricate and immense responsibilities associated with preparing Team Guyana for the upcoming robotics challenge in Singapore, scheduled for October 2023. Each team member introduced themselves and shared their respective roles, which encompassed engineering, public relations, administration, project management, software development, and an unwavering emphasis on teamwork, collaboration, conflict resolution, and innovation.

Ms. Salazar, impressed by the team’s dedication and aspirations, shared her insights, saying, “The IDB is a development partner working across Latin America and the Caribbean to improve the lives of people. We invest in infrastructure, knowledge, and collaboration with ministries like education and health because we understand the interconnectedness of these elements. We also invest in Infrastructure, like roads, which is essential, not just for transportation but also for economic activities and integration.”

She went on to emphasize the IDB’s commitment to supporting the private sector, particularly in identifying areas where innovation can flourish and positively impact society. These investments she said, will provide opportunities for the young members of organizations like STEMGuyana. Ms. Salazar commended STEMGuyana for its exceptional work, highlighting the organization’s potential to change the trajectory of the world, especially in a digital age where skills in technology and innovation are crucial.

Acknowledging the importance of the STEMGuyana initiative, she shared the IDB’s support of STEMGuyana programs, particularly in areas such as learning pods, which will benefit generations that will follow. Ms. Salazar praised the team’s impactful and strategic engagement, underscoring their potential for success. In her closing remarks, she encouraged the team to embrace new experiences, ideas, and approaches, emphasizing the need for network connections and innovation. With a heartfelt wish for their success, Ms. Salazar concluded her visit, leaving Team Guyana Robotics 2023 inspired and invigorated.

As Team Guyana Robotics 2023 continues to prepare for the international robotics challenge, Ms. Salazar’s visit serves as a reminder that their efforts are not only recognized but also supported by leaders who believe in their potential to make a profound impact on their nation and the world at large.