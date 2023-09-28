“I just get it deh if any bandit come in me house”

– man tells police after being caught with illegal gun, ammo

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver from Barnwell, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was arrested last Saturday and charged on Tuesday with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police noted that around 14:00hrs on Saturday last, acting on information received, ranks went to a house at Barnwell, EBE, where 27-year-old Vishwanauth Mohamed resided. Upon searching, ranks found an unlicensed 9mm firearm with two matching rounds of ammunition in a wardrobe in his bedroom. When cautioned by the police, he said, “I just get it deh if any bandit come in me house.”

Mohamed appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul, where both charges were read to him. The prosecutor objected to bail, and he was remanded to prison.