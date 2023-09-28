H@rd Truths by GHK Lall – Murders and martyrs and a former President

Kaieteur News – When words like ‘murder’ and the making of ‘martyrs’ are part of the conversation coming out of PPP Government corners, they provide confirmations of how dark and grim the stresses are in the ruling party, tortured its top people are. When the unbelievable graces circumstances, in that a former President is near to such a conversation, I think that the real Guyana, and the reality of the kind of government that is present, is reinforced beyond any doubt. While the presence of rich oil may be an ingredient in whatever is going on in the minds of the PPP Government and its leadership, it is my belief that powerful people are showing who they really are, where they are, and to how they condition the environment.

Guyanese should know something upfront. Since returning here, I have never (never) watched a local television programme, nor listened to local radio, other than briefly for music. I skim, sometimes selectively read, three newspapers. Additionally, infrequent snippets (I mean snippets) from President, VP, and Opposition Leader, are the most I have heard, read, and wish to absorb. I don’t want to know more, and I don’t care; indeed, there is the measure of all three brothers, and surety about self. But enough comes to me, and when from more than one credible source, I listen.

This talk, this matter, about ‘murder’ and the possible making of ‘martyrs’ has its people. But they should not include a former President. There should not be anyone at the level of Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo anywhere near such an idea, such a pretense at the hypothetical, or whatever charade was part of the works. I will tell Guyana and the world where I stand. In that believed charming (possibly menacing) chatter about ‘murder’ and ‘martyrs’ I discern premeditation (what could be) on the one hand, and preemptive notification (the PPP will be blamed), on the other. In this slick and snakelike packaging in a public presentation no less, I gather that the PPP Government could be gearing up to deal with dissenters, and be done with the daily distress of being backed into a corner and stripped naked.

Dr. Jagdeo plays his games too well, and whatever show he believed he was participating in, I present him with these unyielding, unswerving realities. There is some work that must be done in this country, and since it is my privilege to do some tiny pieces of it, that is the driving force: all conversations cease. Since Dr. Jagdeo has made it his duty to dig and dig deep to discover who I am, and what I am about, he should know, but I extend this helpful hand to him. My entire belief system is based on a simple ethos: self-sacrifice. There is delight in adversity, and the viler, the more I celebrate. Take it from there, my brother, for the baton is now handed over. Que sera, que sera!

Earlier, I wrote in public that media hits have been tried in sleazy attempts at character assassination. And I wrote that hits of a different kind may not be far from consideration. I thank my brother Barry for sharing his thoughts, confirming his positions. For it is my belief that the question was planted, and the answer was planned. Whatever the objective, the work from this side of the street goes on, has to go forward, whether by me, or some other. I plant seeds. They will live.

Unsurprisingly, in this vibrating land, there is this clever conversation of ‘murder’ and ‘martyrs’ being made, and the airwaves are still. The Hon. Attorney General, Dr. Nandlall, is frozen in silence. Ditto the official watchdogs that should be alarmed and barking warningly; they are now all muzzled. The same could be said for all the guardians of this peculiar PPP governance standard that masquerades as democracy. I suppose fear, or a slice of oil shavings, or being looked upon favourably, are all higher priorities. I think that is fair, as people make their choices. I have; and so, I say this to Vice President Jagdeo. Yes, I address this directly to this calculating brother.

Do what has to be done. There is no need for these media gymnastics, these leadership disguises. Do what is felt necessary. I look at what Guyana, oil rich Guyana has degraded to, and a slight smile comes. I was near money that floated the world, so a shrug is all that results. I look at Vice President Jagdeo, who now has more power than when he was President, who now has control over more money than ever before, and who now manages and manipulates the minds of many men any way that he desires. This is my question for my brother, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo: what is the use of all of that (money, men, and power), when one citizen can inflict such torments on thy soul?

Men may fall, but the many great terrors of their inconvenient truths will prevail. Always does. There is nothing more left for me to say about any political leadership vision, ambition, or construction about ‘murder’ and ‘martyrs.’ I am ready. And I am willing.

