Health ministers agree on new policy to prevent and control non-communicable diseases in children, adolescents, and young people

Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Ministers and high-level health authorities in the Region of the Americas on Tuesday agreed to promote a series of interventions targeted at children, adolescents, and young adults aimed at preventing the development of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which are the leading causes of ill health, disability, and death in the Region.
The Policy on Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases in Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults, adopted Tuesday by the 60th Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), seeks to address cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases, which account for 81% of all deaths each year in the Americas.
“While young people under the age of 24 can have NCDs—particularly type 1 diabetes, asthma, and certain cancers—efforts to address these conditions have focused on adults,” Dr. Anselm Hennis, Director of PAHO’s Department of Non-communicable Diseases and Mental Health said. “It is crucial to promote interventions at this stage of life because this is when the risks begin, including tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy eating, and physical inactivity.”
In the Americas, just over 14% of the child and adolescent population was obese in 2016 (latest available data), while 80.7% of adolescents did not get enough physical activity. In 2019, 11.3% of 13- to 15-year-olds in the Region (5.2 million) used tobacco, while 18.5% of adolescents engaged in binge drinking in 2016. An estimated 314,000 people under age 20 have type 1 diabetes (30% more than in 1990) and every year 45,000 children and adolescents under 20 are diagnosed with some type of cancer. Survival rates vary widely across countries, depending on timely access to diagnosis and quality treatment.
The new policy notes that NCD prevention requires multi-sectoral public policies, as well as interventions such as exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of life (which only one in three babies in the Region currently receive), followed by optimal nutrition in childhood and adolescence.
Other cost-effective and evidence-based interventions recommended in the new policy to address NCDs in children, adolescents, and young adults include:
PAHO will provide technical cooperation to the countries of the Region in order to strengthen their capacities, thereby contributing to the implementation of the policy and the achievement of its strategic lines of action. PAHO will also support implementation of the “best buys” (cost-effective interventions) recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent and control non-communicable diseases, among other actions.
https://www.youtube.com/live/14VkhpI3dgM?si=zjmCXTFTkd6LN4ZS
Jagdeo lying to the nation
Sep 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Not only winning teams and outstanding, individual players will receive lucrative prizes at the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup 3-day tournament, but fans as well. Regal...
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – All former ruling parties that find themselves on the Opposition benches are forced to adopt distinct... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]