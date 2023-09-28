GTUC: Attention to the nation’s plight requires the utilisation of a political system

Youman Nabi Greetings…

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends Youman Nabi greetings to our Guyanese brothers and sisters, particularly those from the Muslim community.

As the nation marks the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the Founder of the faith and last Prophet from God (Allah), even as there is merriment recognising what his birth represents, the significance of same should not be overlooked.

Our Muslim brothers and sisters have added value to the nation’s moral compass with the faith’s five core beliefs, viz:-Profession of Faith (shahada); Prayer (salat); Alms (zakat); Fasting (sawm); and Pilgrimage (hajj). Conscious of these the GTUC implores our brothers and sisters to apply same in the nation’s quest for peace, goodwill and equality amongst all Guyanese.

As the third largest religion in Guyana- a nation plagued with injustices, the value of social equality which is preeminent in Zakat cannot be underestimated or ignored in these trying times. The negative socioeconomic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and floods still linger, as is high unemployment, discriminatory cash grant distribution, escalating crimes, other natural and manmade disasters and challenges linger, and in some instances have escalated. These hinder realising the nation’s aspiration of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”.

Attention to the nation’s plight requires the utilisation of a political system and behaviour that values social equality as centre to development. It is such a value that must guide the distribution of national resources, and the management of the economy to ensure all are treated with dignity and respect. This expectation is more pronounced given the nation is led by a man of the Muslim faith. As Guyanese observe this holiday, Youman Nabi, let us do so mindful of the value of Zakat and hope its principle would guide President Irfaan Ali’s and his Cabinet in the management of the nation’s resources consistent with Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana (inclusionary democracy) which could only be to benefit all of Guyana’s children.