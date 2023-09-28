Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GTUC: Attention to the nation’s plight requires the utilisation of a political system

Sep 28, 2023 Features / Columnists, Holiday Greetings, News

Youman Nabi Greetings…

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends Youman Nabi greetings to our Guyanese brothers and sisters, particularly those from the Muslim community.

As the nation marks the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the Founder of the faith and last Prophet from God (Allah), even as there is merriment recognising what his birth represents, the significance of same should not be overlooked.

Our Muslim brothers and sisters have added value to the nation’s moral compass with the faith’s five core beliefs, viz:-Profession of Faith (shahada); Prayer (salat); Alms (zakat); Fasting (sawm); and Pilgrimage (hajj). Conscious of these the GTUC implores our brothers and sisters to apply same in the nation’s quest for peace, goodwill and equality amongst all Guyanese.

As the third largest religion in Guyana- a nation plagued with injustices, the value of social equality which is preeminent in Zakat cannot be underestimated or ignored in these trying times. The negative socioeconomic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and floods still linger, as is high unemployment, discriminatory cash grant distribution, escalating crimes, other natural and manmade disasters and challenges linger, and in some instances have escalated. These hinder realising the nation’s aspiration of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”.

Attention to the nation’s plight requires the utilisation of a political system and behaviour that values social equality as centre to development. It is such a value that must guide the distribution of national resources, and the management of the economy to ensure all are treated with dignity and respect. This expectation is more pronounced given the nation is led by a man of the Muslim faith. As Guyanese observe this holiday, Youman Nabi, let us do so mindful of the value of Zakat and hope its principle would guide President Irfaan Ali’s and his Cabinet in the management of the nation’s resources consistent with Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana (inclusionary democracy) which could only be to benefit all of Guyana’s children.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 27, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo lying to the nation

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Fans to win prizes at Prime Minister’s Softball Cup this Sunday, compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre

Fans to win prizes at Prime Minister’s Softball Cup this Sunday,...

Sep 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Not only winning teams and outstanding, individual players will receive lucrative prizes at the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup 3-day tournament, but fans as well. Regal...
Read More
Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia 36-26

Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia...

Sep 28, 2023

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow debunks claims that Barbados will host ICC World Cup finals

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow debunks claims...

Sep 28, 2023

Rampant Nepal rewrite cricket record books in Asian Games mismatch

Rampant Nepal rewrite cricket record books in...

Sep 28, 2023

Pakistan, West Indies, USA secure semifinal spots in MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistan, West Indies, USA secure semifinal spots...

Sep 28, 2023

Powerhouses collide in opening match as Berbice/Demerara clash at Blairmont Ground 

Powerhouses collide in opening match as...

Sep 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]