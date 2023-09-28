Gold miner faces charge for armed robbery

Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Adam Knight of Lot 35 Haslington, East Coast Demerara was on charged on Tuesday for the offence of robbery under arms.
Police stated in a press release that Knights was arrested by a detective from the Cove and John Police Station. He was charged for the offence of robbery under arms, contrary to section 222(c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.
The defendant appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was fined $75,000 or six months imprisonment.
