GAWU: We need to recommit ourselves to the achievement of the ideals of a truly multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society

Youman Nabi Greetings…

The observances of Youman Nabi remind us once again of our multi-ethnic and multi-cultural character. Indeed, it is our rich tapestry that sets us apart and adds to our specialness as a country. As GAWU extends greetings on the Islamic celebration, we are reminded that Youman Nabi or Mawlid al-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad, fixed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the Muslim calendar, is a celebration of the Birth Anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.  The day is marked by sermons, recitation of litanies, honouring of religious dignitaries, gift giving, and a feast. The occasion also serves as a reminder that whatever trials and tribulations we face, the prophet of God faced even greater and yet he never allowed anger and hatred to determine his actions.

Our union which boasts hundreds of Muslim members and workers join in this reflective Birth Anniversary celebration. It must be noted that in the Prophet’s area of this world, many of the virtues he preached – sacrifice, charity, peace, unity and understanding – are all seemingly in very short supply. Conflicts of all types beset countries surrounding the Prophet’s Birthplace. Refugees cry out for help holding on to the Prophet’s teachings to keep them alive and sane. May this Youman Nabi join them and rid their leaders of intolerance and lust for pure power.

Therefore, the Islamic community in Guyana has a lot to be thankful for and to celebrate at this time Youman Nabi 2023. The importance of social cohesion, peace, equality, economic fair play and progress cannot be understated. That is what any society needs to survive and prosper. In terms of social cohesion and peaceful co-existence in communities, our Muslim community has been exemplary – from their economic and commercial acumen engendering manufacturing and employment to their characteristic charity.

As we all celebrate Youman Nabi 2023, we need to recommit ourselves to the achievement of the ideals of a truly multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society where there is unity in diversity.

Happy Youman Nabi to all Guyanese!

