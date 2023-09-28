Fans to win prizes at Prime Minister’s Softball Cup this Sunday, compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre

Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Not only winning teams and outstanding, individual players will receive lucrative prizes at the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup 3-day tournament, but fans as well.
Regal Stationery and Computer Centre of 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, will be giving away a number of prizes during the finals at the Demerara Cricket Club ground in Queenstown, Georgetown.
On Sunday, they will be having the championship games commencing at 09:00am and concluding under lights.
Some of the things fans can do like; Take a catch, predict a winner, best dressed fan, who was MVP in the Legends category last year among others. They must check with executives of the GSCL Inc for more details. Notably, these prizes are only for fans and not players or officials.
The three-day extravaganza promises to be exciting from today with the ladies while the boys will be in action from tomorrow, Friday to Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc will be hosting the mega softball event in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. Teams from USA, Canada and Guyana will be on show.
The three men’s categories are: Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and All-Stars (Open). Twenty/twenty for the men and 15-overs for the girls. Over $3M up for grabs.
List of items to be won:
1: TV Smart Screen 32” & 24”.
2: Egg-Cooker
3: Coffee-Maker
4: Electric Iron
5: Blender
6: Kitchen Knives
7: Sandwich-Maker
8: Air-Fryer
9: Oven
10: Pressure-Pot
11: Mini-Food Chopper
