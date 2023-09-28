Construction worker charged for ‘break-and-enter’

Kaieteur News – A construction worker of Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, was charged on Monday for the offence of break-and enter larceny.

According to police, 21-year-old Timonthy Bacchus, called ‘Kurtie’ made his first court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate Alisha George, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum $80,000. The next scheduled court date is December 8, 2023.