Construction worker charged for ‘break-and-enter’

Sep 28, 2023

Kaieteur News – A construction worker of Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, was  charged on Monday for the offence of break-and enter larceny.

Man fined $80,000: Timonthy Bacchus

According to police, 21-year-old Timonthy Bacchus, called ‘Kurtie’ made his first court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate Alisha George, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum $80,000. The next scheduled court date is December 8, 2023.

