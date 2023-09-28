Construction worker charged for ‘break-and-enter’

Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A construction worker of Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, was charged on Monday for the offence of break-and enter larceny.
According to police, 21-year-old Timonthy Bacchus, called ‘Kurtie’ made his first court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate Alisha George, where the charge was read to him.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum $80,000. The next scheduled court date is December 8, 2023.
Jagdeo lying to the nation
Sep 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Not only winning teams and outstanding, individual players will receive lucrative prizes at the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup 3-day tournament, but fans as well. Regal...
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Sep 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – All former ruling parties that find themselves on the Opposition benches are forced to adopt distinct... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]