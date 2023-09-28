Car in Coldingen hit-and-run found in Victoria yard, one detained

Kaieteur News – Police detectives have located a car which the lawmen believe was involved in last Friday morning’s hit-and-run accident which resulted in the death of Mahaicony truck driver, Adzel Inniss.

On Tuesday, the police said the Toyota Fielder wagon, bearing registration PAD 9709, was discovered in a secured yard at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) around 09:35hrs on Tuesday by ranks of the Vigilance Police Station. The vehicle had extensive damages to the left side front portion, the police said in a statement. Reports are that one person is assisting the police with investigations into the incident.

Kaieteur News had reported that Inniss, 25, a truck driver of Burma Housing Scheme, Mahaicony, ECD was killed after he was struck by a black Toyota Fielder wagon motorcar. The accident occurred around 04:30hrs last Friday while Inniss was stepping out of a truck he had just parked at Coldingen, ECD in the vicinity of the Chico Ramas gas station.

Police said that Inniss had stepped into the path of a car that was heading in an easterly direction. The driver of the car continued driving and public-spirited citizens assisted in getting Inniss to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel there.

Meanwhile, the man’s family organised a candlelight vigil which his sister noted was expected to be held in front of the Chico Ramas gas station last evening, close to where her brother met his demise. Guyana has recorded a high number of fatal accidents this year on the country’s roadways. Between January and August this year, a total of 109 persons died in 91 road accidents Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said earlier this month. That number is expected to climb because there were several fatal road accidents since Edghill’s statement.