Latest update September 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Car in Coldingen hit-and-run found in Victoria yard, one detained

Sep 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police detectives have located a car which the lawmen believe was involved in last Friday morning’s hit-and-run accident which resulted in the death of Mahaicony truck driver, Adzel Inniss.

Dead: Adzel Inniss

Dead: Adzel Inniss

On Tuesday, the police said the Toyota Fielder wagon, bearing registration PAD 9709, was discovered in a secured yard at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) around 09:35hrs on Tuesday by ranks of the Vigilance Police Station. The vehicle had extensive damages to the left side front portion, the police said in a statement. Reports are that one person is assisting the police with investigations into the incident.

Kaieteur News had reported that Inniss, 25, a truck driver of Burma Housing Scheme, Mahaicony, ECD was killed after he was struck by a black Toyota Fielder wagon motorcar. The accident occurred around 04:30hrs last Friday while Inniss was stepping out of a truck he had just parked at Coldingen, ECD in the vicinity of the Chico Ramas gas station.

Police said that Inniss had stepped into the path of a car that was heading in an easterly direction. The driver of the car continued driving and public-spirited citizens assisted in getting Inniss to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel there.

Meanwhile, the man’s family organised a candlelight vigil which his sister noted was expected to be held in front of the Chico Ramas gas station last evening, close to where her brother met his demise. Guyana has recorded a high number of fatal accidents this year on the country’s roadways. Between January and August this year, a total of 109 persons died in 91 road accidents Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said earlier this month. That number is expected to climb because there were several fatal road accidents since Edghill’s statement.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 27, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo lying to the nation

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Fans to win prizes at Prime Minister’s Softball Cup this Sunday, compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre

Fans to win prizes at Prime Minister’s Softball Cup this Sunday,...

Sep 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Not only winning teams and outstanding, individual players will receive lucrative prizes at the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup 3-day tournament, but fans as well. Regal...
Read More
Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia 36-26

Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia...

Sep 28, 2023

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow debunks claims that Barbados will host ICC World Cup finals

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow debunks claims...

Sep 28, 2023

Rampant Nepal rewrite cricket record books in Asian Games mismatch

Rampant Nepal rewrite cricket record books in...

Sep 28, 2023

Pakistan, West Indies, USA secure semifinal spots in MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistan, West Indies, USA secure semifinal spots...

Sep 28, 2023

Powerhouses collide in opening match as Berbice/Demerara clash at Blairmont Ground 

Powerhouses collide in opening match as...

Sep 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]