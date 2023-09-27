Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man pours gasoline, sets car ablaze at Lethem taxi service

Sep 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Fire officials and police in the Rupununi are investigating an incident in which two cars at a taxi service at Lethem were damaged during the wee hours of Tuesday morning by suspected arsonists.

One of the cars which set afire by arsonists at the ‘Lethem Cabs’ taxi service in the Rupununi.

Reports are that an unidentified individual went to the base of Lethem Cabs at Lot 289 Barrack Retreat, Lethem and doused three cars with gasoline and subsequently lit one afire.

Nizam Mohamed, owner of the business, said he received a call around 2:38 a.m. and was informed that his car was on fire at the taxi service’s base. The car’s tires were burnt as well as wiring and plastic surfaces near its engine. The right side of the front of the vehicle was scorched during the inferno.

The front right side window of one of the other cars doused with gasoline was broken. After breaking into that vehicle, the assailant pushed the vehicle out of its parking position. Attempts were made to light that car afire, persons at the scene reported.

However, when the fire was first observed, quick thinking by persons at the scene contacted the Guyana Fire Service and fire fighters promptly raced to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

