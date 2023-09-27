Iconic track and field coach Glen Mills Honoured at People Profile Awards 2023

Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
SportsMax – Coach Glen Mills, the renowned track and field guru, was the center of attention at the Annual People Profile Awards on Sunday, September 24.
Held at the Faith Centre in Sunrise, Florida, the black-tie red-carpet affair, sponsored by the Housing Foundation of America, not only celebrated exceptional individuals and organizations within the community but also paid tribute to luminaries in the music industry and sports.
Coach Glen Mills received special recognition for his contributions to the world of track and field, along with Consul General R. Oliver Mair, who was honored with the President’s Award.
Mills, whose career as a track and field coach, has spanned five decades, developed some of Jamaica’s greatest sprinters including 100/200m world record holder Usain Bolt, the fastest man in history who is also an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion.
Mills also developed Yohan Blake, the youngest man to win a 100m world title in 2011 and Warren Weir, the 2012 Olympic 200m bronze medalist.
Mills also coached Raymond Stewart to the Olympic 100m final at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles while he was fresh out of Camperdown High School where Mills helped cement a legacy for the school that would eventually be dubbed ‘The Sprint Factory’ having produced such luminaries like Leroy Reid and Remaldo Rose.
Mills is currently the coach of Oblique Seville, who was fourth in the 100m finals in 2022 and 2023.
Founded by Lecturer/Businessman Dr. Allan Cunningham in 2015, the People Profile Awards aim to recognize individuals whose stories inspire, motivate, or educate others while supporting charitable causes.
Under the theme “Together We Are Stronger,” the People Profile Organization collaborated with the University of Fort Lauderdale, aligning their vision to prioritize people, education, and community. This partnership is set to create a lasting impact on the community.
The People Profile Awards 2023 featured an evening filled with entertainment, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
The awards ceremony encompassed 16 categories, including “Humanitarian,” “Media,” “Sportsman of the Year,” and “Courage” Awards.
Norman Hemming assumed the role of host for this grand celebration of excellence.
