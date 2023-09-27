Guyana is racing to lose the right to host matches in the next T20 Cricket World Cup

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Another Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket season has whizzed by, faster than a Chris Gayle sixer clearing the boundary. The madness that accompanied the CPL season remains steadfastly glued to our streets like chewing gum on a sidewalk. Dem boys seh, if we don’t do something about this traffic chaos, we might as well kiss goodbye to any dreams of hosting matches in next year’s T20 World Cup!

The CPL is finished but the confusion on our streets remains. And ironically the situation was made worse by the hosting of the Cricket Carnival Parade last Monday. If only government could count the hours commuters spend in bumper-to-bumper traffic, they would appreciate the need to do something about it.

But there is a method to this madness. You see, we’ve come to realize that we Guyanese need a constant dose of excitement to keep our minds off the never-ending traffic woes. It’s a brilliant strategy, really! As long as we have something to cheer for, like a nail-biting T20 cricket match or a spontaneous roadside dance party, we tend to forget that we’re marooned in vehicular purgatory.

So, here’s the master plan: let’s keep the traffic gridlock in full swing, but ensure there’s always an adrenaline-pumping event to distract us. Think about it! The authorities will have no choice but to take action when they see our unyielding devotion to excitement.

Imagine hosting the T20 World Cup right here in Guyana! But there’s a catch – the world’s cricketing superstars will need to parachute into the stadium because the roads will be busier than a bee’s nest in mango season. It’s the ultimate wake-up call for the authorities: sort out this traffic madness or risk being kicked off the list of potential T20 World Cup hosts!

In between time, if we can’t beat the traffic we might as well entertain ourselves while we’re stuck in it! Dem Boys Seh, bring on the next T20 tournament, and let’s keep the traffic madness alive!

Talk Half! Leff Half!