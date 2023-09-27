Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

GBTI issues first Mastercard Black Card to President Ali

Sep 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – GBTI on Saturday issued its first Mastercard Black Card to President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali, the bank said in a press release on Tuesday.

GBTI’s CEO, James Foster said the bank is thrilled to introduce yet another first, this premier Mastercard Credit Card, to Guyana and was delighted to present the first one to the President and the First Lady at State House.  Mr. Foster said the bank commits to continually upgrading its use of technology and innovative solutions to offer value to its customers.

“Mastercard is a premier brand in the credit card market, and GBTI is proud to be the first 100% Guyanese owned bank issuing and acquiring partner. Our Point-of-sale terminals accept all the major credit cards for a seamless and convenient payment experience,” the CEO in quoted in the press release as saying.  GBTI has added Mastercard Black and Gold credit cards to its line of card products which are now available at all GBTI branches.

His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali receiving Guyana's first Mastercard Black Card from GBTI CEO, James Foster and Deputy CEO, Shawn Gurcharran. Also in photo from L-R are Vanessa Cordis, Dahana Ramjist, Minister of Finance, Dr Ashni Singh and Rawattie Mohandeo, GBTI’s Business Development Manager. (Photo courtesy Office of the President)

“As our country continues to experience unprecedented economic growth and development, the Black Card is further testament to our improving profile on the international financial stage,” the bank stated. GBTI Mastercard credit card users will experience exclusive benefits when traveling or shopping at Mastercard partner merchants around the world.  As an introductory offer, persons applying for MasterCard credit cards before March 2024 will receive a waiver of 50% of the annual fee which ranges from USD$50 – USD$350.

GBTI Mastercard Credit Cardholders will enjoy the reliability and convenience of:

  • transaction alerts via email for added peace of mind.
  • tap payment for swift transactions.
  • swift replacement of lost or damaged cards.
  • access to free monthly online statements effortlessly.
  • convenient online payment options.

GBTI said it is Guyana’s largest indigenous bank and has been the first to introduce several firsts, including ATM cards, in Guyana. According to GBTI it strives diligently to maintain and protect our rich and warm Guyanese Brand. We promote a culture of engagement, proactivity, innovation and customer centricity. More information on GBTI Mastercard Credit cards can be found at www.gbtibank.com.

