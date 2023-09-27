GBTI issues first Mastercard Black Card to President Ali

Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – GBTI on Saturday issued its first Mastercard Black Card to President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali, the bank said in a press release on Tuesday.
GBTI’s CEO, James Foster said the bank is thrilled to introduce yet another first, this premier Mastercard Credit Card, to Guyana and was delighted to present the first one to the President and the First Lady at State House. Mr. Foster said the bank commits to continually upgrading its use of technology and innovative solutions to offer value to its customers.
“Mastercard is a premier brand in the credit card market, and GBTI is proud to be the first 100% Guyanese owned bank issuing and acquiring partner. Our Point-of-sale terminals accept all the major credit cards for a seamless and convenient payment experience,” the CEO in quoted in the press release as saying. GBTI has added Mastercard Black and Gold credit cards to its line of card products which are now available at all GBTI branches.
“As our country continues to experience unprecedented economic growth and development, the Black Card is further testament to our improving profile on the international financial stage,” the bank stated. GBTI Mastercard credit card users will experience exclusive benefits when traveling or shopping at Mastercard partner merchants around the world. As an introductory offer, persons applying for MasterCard credit cards before March 2024 will receive a waiver of 50% of the annual fee which ranges from USD$50 – USD$350.
GBTI Mastercard Credit Cardholders will enjoy the reliability and convenience of:
GBTI said it is Guyana’s largest indigenous bank and has been the first to introduce several firsts, including ATM cards, in Guyana. According to GBTI it strives diligently to maintain and protect our rich and warm Guyanese Brand. We promote a culture of engagement, proactivity, innovation and customer centricity. More information on GBTI Mastercard Credit cards can be found at www.gbtibank.com.
Jagdeo lying to the nation
Sep 27, 2023SportsMax – Coach Glen Mills, the renowned track and field guru, was the center of attention at the Annual People Profile Awards on Sunday, September 24. Held at the Faith Centre in Sunrise,...
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – All former ruling parties that find themselves on the Opposition benches are forced to adopt distinct... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]