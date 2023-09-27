GBA to stage Six Head Lewis National Novices C/ships Sept 29th to Oct 1st at National Gymnasium

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will officially stage the 2023 edition of the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novices Championships from Friday, September 29th, – Sunday, October 1st, at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The event, which will feature participation from notable gyms such as defending champion the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pace and Power, Rose Hall, Vergenoegen, and Republican, will commence on a daily basis at 18:00 hrs. The medical assessment and weight-in will occur on Thursday at the National Gymnasium from 16:00 hrs, a release from the GBA informed.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle declared that National Novices Championships is where the sport’s developmental journey begins. Named after Guyana’s notable world champion, the tournament has evolved into a national scouting combine for the association and acts as a conduit and bridge in our structured and methodical process. Ninvalle said, “Each tournament hosted under the umbrella of the GBA is underpinned by its own unique objectives, and the National Novices Championship is an exhibition of the nation’s potential for the future, which continues to indicate a positive consequence given Guyana’s empirical dominance of the region. The GBA continues to emphasize the importance of such competitions, events that have an enduring importance in the overall framework for the sport. As such, its impact and value cannot be questioned, much less understated, given the influence and impetus it has provided to the sport’s fraternity,” the GBA boss added.

Meanwhile, Terrence Poole, the Technical Director of the GBA, said, “This tournament is very important to the growth of the sport; it’s the beginning stage, where we identify the talents and abilities of the fighters and the potential they have to move forward in the sport. This is where we earmark talent for the future. We are expecting a large turnout for the tournament from the various gyms. Everyone comes with the intention to win, so I expect a very competitive event.”

The championship, which is staged in honour of the former world champion, who unfortunately died on May 4th, 2015, in a vehicular accident, birthed the journey of numerous of the nation’s leading premier amateur pugilists.