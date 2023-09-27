‘Family man’ busted with large quantity of ganja

Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday arrested 24-year-old Akeem Smith called ‘Family man’ of Norton Street Lodge Georgetown, after he was busted with 11,339 grams of marijuana.
According to a police press release, Smith was a passenger in a Toyota Noah vehicle (HC 6696) and was arrested at the Weldaad Police Station check-point. Ranks manning the checkpoint had stopped and searched the vehicle and found the suspected cannabis.
Police reportedly searched the vehicle and its occupants, who were asked to exit the vehicle with their belongings. During the search, Smith, who had two haversacks in his possession, was searched by the ranks. Inside the haversacks were three parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing cannabis.
Smith was then told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned, after which he admitted to the police that the suspected narcotics belonged to him. The marijuana was weighed and amounted to 11,339 grams. The parcels with the narcotic were photographed, marked, sealed and lodged. Smith was placed into custody pending further investigations and charges.
Jagdeo lying to the nation
Sep 27, 2023SportsMax – Coach Glen Mills, the renowned track and field guru, was the center of attention at the Annual People Profile Awards on Sunday, September 24. Held at the Faith Centre in Sunrise,...
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – All former ruling parties that find themselves on the Opposition benches are forced to adopt distinct... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]