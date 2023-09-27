Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Family man’ busted with large quantity of ganja

Sep 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday arrested 24-year-old Akeem Smith called ‘Family man’ of Norton Street Lodge Georgetown, after he was busted with 11,339 grams of marijuana.

According to a police press release, Smith was a passenger in a Toyota Noah vehicle (HC 6696) and was arrested at the Weldaad Police Station check-point.  Ranks manning the checkpoint had stopped and searched the vehicle and found the suspected cannabis.

Police reportedly searched the vehicle and its occupants, who were asked to exit the vehicle with their belongings. During the search, Smith, who had two haversacks in his possession, was searched by the ranks. Inside the haversacks were three parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing cannabis.

Suspected 11,339 grams of cannabis found on Akeem Smith

Smith was then told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned, after which he admitted to the police that the suspected narcotics belonged to him. The marijuana was weighed and amounted to 11,339 grams. The parcels with the narcotic were photographed, marked, sealed and lodged. Smith was placed into custody pending further investigations and charges.

