CWI President congratulates GAW on being the Champions

Republic Bank CPL 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, has extended his warmest congratulations to the triumphant champions of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, following an exhilarating tournament and final held in Guyana on Sunday night.

The CPL is a celebration of talent, sportsmanship, and the unifying power of cricket within our region. This year’s tournament showcased exceptional skills, dedication, and teamwork, capturing the hearts and imaginations of fans across the Caribbean and beyond.

In his congratulatory message, President Dr. Kishore Shallow remarked, “I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Imran Tahir and Guyana Amazon Warriors, who emerged as the champions of CPL 2023. Their consistency throughout the tournament demonstrated the spirit of cricket and the depth of talent that exists within the Caribbean with contributions from youngsters like Kevlon Anderson and Matthew Nandu when they got their opportunities. It was heartening to also witness the responsibility accepted by some of the senior players, including Player of the Tournament, Shai Hope, along with Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie.”

The final match, held in Guyana showcased the unwavering passion that fans have for the sport. The skill and dedication of all participating teams and players throughout the tournament were on full display, making the summer-culminating event a resounding success.

Dr. Shallow also acknowledged the strength of the eleven-year partnership with CPL, saying, “The relationship between the CPL and CWI has been nothing short of extraordinary. Together, we continue to elevate Caribbean cricket, showcasing our region’s best talent to global markets, honing the skills of emerging talents, while invigorating the spirit of the game among fans. The Government of Guyana and other host countries should also be credited for their continued commitment and support of this amazing product.”

As the champions of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 celebrate their victory, the cricketing community eagerly anticipates the next chapter in the region’s cricketing calendar, the CG United Super 50 Cup, which commences next month. CWI remains dedicated to fostering excellence in cricket and ensuring that our beloved sport continues to inspire and unite the Caribbean and the world. (CWI)