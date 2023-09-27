Construction worker dies after falling from building 

Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old man identified as Javed Shaw died on Tuesday after falling from a building under construction at Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown. The fatal incident took place around 08:45hrs while Sawh was descending from the “third/fourth floor” of the five-storey building with painting supplies.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Labour said that it’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is investigating the workplace fatality.
So far the investigators have learnt that Sawh was employed with Industrial Fabrications Incorporated (InFab Inc) as a Junior Site Worker.
As investigations continue Minister of the Labour, Joseph Hamilton reminded “employers and workers of the importance and need for good workplace safety and health practices in the workplace so that similar incidents/accidents which can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided”.
Meanwhile Sawh’s loved ones flooded Facebook with posts expressing their grief at his sudden death.
“RIP [Rest in Peace] Javid, it hurts to see you like that…. You will be missed Javid, My heart pains for you Javid,” one relative posted.
