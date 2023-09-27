Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Construction worker dies after falling from building 

Sep 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old man identified as Javed Shaw died on Tuesday after falling from a building under construction at Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown. The fatal incident took place around 08:45hrs while Sawh was descending from the “third/fourth floor” of the five-storey building with painting supplies.

Dead, Javid Sawh

Dead, Javid Sawh

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Labour said that it’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is investigating the workplace fatality.

So far the investigators have learnt that Sawh was employed with Industrial Fabrications Incorporated (InFab Inc) as a Junior Site Worker.

As investigations continue Minister of the Labour, Joseph Hamilton reminded “employers and workers of the importance and need for good workplace safety and health practices in the workplace so that similar incidents/accidents which can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided”.

Meanwhile Sawh’s loved ones flooded Facebook with posts expressing their grief at his sudden death.

“RIP [Rest in Peace] Javid, it hurts to see you like that…. You will be missed Javid, My heart pains for you Javid,” one relative posted.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 25, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/GCJIyT8S9ek?si=CD3315TNomF1ggn7

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo lying to the nation

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Iconic track and field coach Glen Mills Honoured at People Profile Awards 2023

Iconic track and field coach Glen Mills Honoured at People Profile...

Sep 27, 2023

SportsMax – Coach Glen Mills, the renowned track and field guru, was the center of attention at the Annual People Profile Awards on Sunday, September 24. Held at the Faith Centre in Sunrise,...
Read More
New champions Guyana Amazon Warriors have five named in CPL Team of the Tournament

New champions Guyana Amazon Warriors have five...

Sep 27, 2023

GBA to stage Six Head Lewis National Novices C/ships Sept 29th to Oct 1st at National Gymnasium

GBA to stage Six Head Lewis National Novices...

Sep 27, 2023

Mabaruma to get its first-ever multipurpose stadium

Mabaruma to get its first-ever multipurpose...

Sep 27, 2023

BGA proves tough challenge for Guyanese Golfers 

BGA proves tough challenge for Guyanese Golfers 

Sep 27, 2023

CWI President congratulates GAW on being the Champions

CWI President congratulates GAW on being the...

Sep 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]