BGA proves tough challenge for Guyanese Golfers

Kaieteur Sports – The Barbados Golf Open (BGO) lived up to its reputation as one of the tougher tournaments in the Caribbean as it tested the skill and class of the Guyanese contingent, as curtains came down last week.

Almost 130 pros from 12 countries across the globe took part in the 54-hole World Amateur Golf Ranking tournament. The aim was to score points in order to qualify for the Caribbean Open scheduled for early 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

Even though 12 Guyanese players participated, only one was able to secure a top 3 finish. Barbados defended their honor taking the top spots in the Men’s First, Second, Super Senior and Women’s categories while Trinidad dominated the Men’s Championship and Senior flights.

According to GGA president Aleem Hussain, who participated in the competition as one of the Guyanese golfers said, “I wish to extend sincere thanks to the Barbados Golf Association and Club for their invitation and hospitality. This tournament proved that the only difference between our players and those from other countries is the quality of putting since we currently do not have the same standard of Putting greens to practice on and as a result, we lost ground even though our players were matched equally from tee to Green.”

He continued, “There are no excuses for not performing well but our players earned the respect from other countries and we will get better as we play in more tournaments.”

Vice-President of the BGA David Philips David, “The Guyana team performed well, in fact better than expected, and we are impressed by the skills that were demonstrated by all countries leading us to believe that the standard of play in the Caribbean will continue to rise and together with Guyana and Trinidad, we have great plans for the next few years.” He ended.

Results from the tournament:

First Flight: Roy Dhori 7th Net, 27th Gross; Monnaf Arjune 18th Net, 15th Gross; Aleem Hussain 25th Net, 21 Gross; Rakesh Harry 24th Net, 29th Gross.

Second Flight: Panko Steel Ramsundar 8th Net, 5th Gross; Ryan Ramnarayan 20th; Yoinera Ramnarayan 21st.

Ladies: Sabi Dhori 11th Net; 12th Gross.