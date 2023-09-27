2 separate fires leaves 10 homeless

Kaieteur News – Ten persons are homeless after two separate fires in recent days at Grove, East Coast Demerara and Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Co0ast Demerara destroyed their homes.

The Guyana Fire Service reported that one of the fires occurred on Saturday at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), resulted in a family of six being homeless. According to the Guyana Fire Service, the Fire Service received a call around 23:44 hrs about a fire at Lot 22 East Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD and dispatched a crew along with water tender # 108 tank supply, two lines from water tender #81 tank supply, and buckets of water.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames. The house was owned by 83-year-old Azin Azeez, which was occupied with his family of five. As a result of the fire, the building and its content were destroyed, leaving six persons homeless. The fire was the result of an overload electrical wiring from the ceiling, which ignited nearby combustible materials.

Also on Monday another fire completely destroyed a house at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, leaving four persons homeless. According to the Guyana Fire Service, the tragic incident occurred around 03:10 hrs. A crew of firefighters and water tender #106 were dispatched from Mahaica Fire Station to Lot 74 Saywah Street, Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames. Firefighters went into action, and using one jet via an open water source, they extinguished the fire. The fire broke out after an electrical transformer overheated, resulting in arching and sparking. The transformer subsequently ignited and came into contact with nearby combustible materials. The fire service reported that the building involved was owned by 51-year-old Anita Deosarrian which she occupied with her family.