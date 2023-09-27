Latest update September 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

2 separate fires leaves 10 homeless

Sep 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Ten persons are homeless after two separate fires in recent days at Grove, East Coast Demerara and Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Co0ast Demerara destroyed their homes.

The Guyana Fire Service reported that one of the fires occurred on Saturday at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), resulted in a family of six being homeless. According to the Guyana Fire Service, the Fire Service received a call around 23:44 hrs about a fire at Lot 22 East Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD and dispatched a crew along with water tender # 108 tank supply, two lines from water tender #81 tank supply, and buckets of water.

Charred remains of the house that the fire destroyed

Charred remains of the house that the fire destroyed

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames. The house was owned by 83-year-old Azin Azeez, which was occupied with his family of five. As a result of the fire, the building and its content were destroyed, leaving six persons homeless. The fire was the result of an overload electrical wiring from the ceiling, which ignited nearby combustible materials.

Also on Monday another fire completely destroyed a house at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, leaving four persons homeless. According to the Guyana Fire Service, the tragic incident occurred around 03:10 hrs. A crew of firefighters and water tender #106 were dispatched from Mahaica Fire Station to Lot 74 Saywah Street, Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

House engulfed in flames

House engulfed in flames

Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames. Firefighters went into action, and using one jet via an open water source, they extinguished the fire. The fire broke out after an electrical transformer overheated, resulting in arching and sparking. The transformer subsequently ignited and came into contact with nearby combustible materials. The fire service reported that the building involved was owned by 51-year-old Anita Deosarrian which she occupied with her family.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 25, 2023

Listen to Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo lying to the nation

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Iconic track and field coach Glen Mills Honoured at People Profile Awards 2023

Iconic track and field coach Glen Mills Honoured at People Profile...

Sep 27, 2023

SportsMax – Coach Glen Mills, the renowned track and field guru, was the center of attention at the Annual People Profile Awards on Sunday, September 24. Held at the Faith Centre in Sunrise,...
Read More
New champions Guyana Amazon Warriors have five named in CPL Team of the Tournament

New champions Guyana Amazon Warriors have five...

Sep 27, 2023

GBA to stage Six Head Lewis National Novices C/ships Sept 29th to Oct 1st at National Gymnasium

GBA to stage Six Head Lewis National Novices...

Sep 27, 2023

Mabaruma to get its first-ever multipurpose stadium

Mabaruma to get its first-ever multipurpose...

Sep 27, 2023

BGA proves tough challenge for Guyanese Golfers 

BGA proves tough challenge for Guyanese Golfers 

Sep 27, 2023

CWI President congratulates GAW on being the Champions

CWI President congratulates GAW on being the...

Sep 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]