Phil Rietema is the 2023 National Long Drive Golf Champion

Kaieteur Sports – Phil Rietema won the first National Long Drive Golf Championship, which was hosted by the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy at the Guyana Defence Force Camp Ayangana Ground on Saturday September 23rd that saw players from all walks of life challenging for the title.

Adam Arjune and Janelle Glasgow took home the Junior Long Drive Titles. Despite strong performances by dozens of athletes from various sporting disciplines and a large contingent of soldiers, it showed that golfers are indeed some of the top athletes and cannot be beaten, especially at their own game.

There was no fee to participate and equipment, snacks and beverages were provided to all players and spectators.

Top long hitting golfers such as Richard Hanif, Robin Tiwari, Vishal ‘Butters’ Harry, Monnaf Arjune, Adrian Barrow, Alexander Sarrante, Dallas Thomas, Philip Haynes, Marlon George and Terrence Hubbard were all gunning for the eventual winner Phil Rietema but fell short as he produced three massive 300+ yard drives into the wind to outlast the competition.

According to GGA President Aleem Hussain, “This was another first for the Association and Nexgen Golf Academy in an effort to open the sport to players from all around the country and encourage other sporting disciplines to compete. Now that we have built the interest in the sport, we hope that other groups will follow and promote the sport in conjunction with us, so as to allow more exposure to Guyanese players.”

Hussain thanked the GDF Chief of Staff and members of the GDF for their support in hosting the event along with the longtime sponsors GTT, Sunshine Snacks, Guyana Beverages, Movietowne, Toolsie Persaud Ltd, Party Castle, and Sterling Products whom he said were instrumental to the success of the organization over the past few years.

Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue and the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-Hoop are the only public golf facilities in the country with no membership fees, providing training, equipment and balls for everyone to enjoy the game with fees as low as G$500 for young players.