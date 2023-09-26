Persaud, Oviedo strikes gold at GTT, Fortinet Carnival Golf Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – On Saturday, September 24, 2023, the Lusignan Golf Club came alive as it hosted the GTT Fortinet Carnival Golf Tournament. With more than 40 players participating in the lucrative tournament, Avinash Persaud and Miguel Oviedo stepped up to the mark and emerged as the overall winners.

Sharing his remarks at the presentation ceremony, GTT’s Chief Operations Officer of Business Solutions, Orin Ferguson, emphasized the importance of embracing golf as a sport due to its players. “Business owners play golf. We know that younger kids who are growing up and learning to play golf tend to also get involved in leadership roles and businesses. Therefore, it is important for us to be close to this audience. I wanted to thank the players for coming out and having a good time. Thank you to the team that worked hard to make this tournament a success. “I’m going to conclude where we started, which is that we anticipate this tournament will continue to grow and improve with each passing year.”

Echoing the same sentiments was Bhagwat Persaud, Regional Account Manager for Fortinet Guyana and Suriname, who stated, “This event marks the fourth collaboration between Fortinet and GTT in terms of golf.” According to Persaud, Fortinet is a cybersecurity company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company develops and sells security solutions such as firewalls, endpoint security, and intrusion detection systems. “I want to say thank you very much to GTT, our technology partner, as well.” “We want to encourage you to host more events of this kind in the country,” Persaud shared.

LGC President Patanjilee Persaud explained that his desire is to make the event bigger and better. Therefore, next year, the club will aim to plan the Golf Carnival event early. Persaud shared that the club will be looking to make the tournament a two-day event. I had hoped that we could have had a two-day elimination tournament. We look forward to this. As I mentioned, we are simply testing the waters. I want to congratulate all of the winners. I want to thank all of you for participating. I want to thank GTT and the executives from Fortinet for sponsoring this tournament and for believing in its potential to become something great,” Persaud expressed.

On hand to present the prizes were Deputy Director of Sports Franklin Wilson, members of GTT Business solutions and Fortinet and Kadeem Gordon representative from Ministry of Tourism.

The results were as follows:

Overall Best Gross – Avinash Persaud 75

0-9 Best Gross – Avinash Persaud 75

10-18 Best Gross – Patrick Prashad 80

19-36 Best Gross – Miguel Oviedo 87

Overall Best Net – Miguel Oviedo 66

Longest Drive – Max Persaud

Nearest to pin – Pope Emanuel London

0-9 Flight

1st Vishal Dhani – Gross 79, HC 9, Net 68

2nd Mike Mangal – Gross 77, HC 7, Net 70

3rd Avinash Persaud – Gross 75, HC 3, Net 72

4th Rackesh Harry – Gross 83, HC 9, Net 74

10-18 Flight

1st Patrick Prashad – Gross 80, HC 11, Net 69

2nd Miguel Yunes – Gross 85, HC 14, Net 71

3rd Mahesh Shivraj – Gross 86, HC 14, Net 72

4th Maxim Mangra – Gross 91, HC 18, Net 73

19-36 Flight

1st Miguel Oviedo – Gross 87, HC 21, Net 66

2nd Maurice Deo – Gross 95, HC 25, Net 70

3rd Maurice Solomon – Gross 94, HC 22, Net 72

4th Anasha Ally – Gross 99, HC 25, Net 74