Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pan Am bound boxers in Cuba for training stint

Sep 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) five-member team officially arrived in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday to commence their historic three-week training camp in preparation for the impending Pan American Games, which serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The cadre of pugilists, which for the first time in history features a female fighter, consists of Desmond Amsterdam [79 KG], Keevin Allicock [57 KG], Emmanuel Pompey [92 KG], Joel Williamson [63.5 KG], and Alesha Jackman [66 KG]. Resident Cuban trainer Francisco Roldan, who arrived in Cuba days prior, will supervise the training regimen.

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and corporate giant John Fernandes Limited abetted the GBA in making this historic venture an actuality. The Pan Am Games, which will be staged in Santiago, Chile, from October 20th to November 5th, serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Boxing is slated to be staged from October 21st–27th at the La Reina Community Sports Center, with the two respective divisional finalists securing automatic berths.

The Pan Am bound boxers have arrived in Cuba for their training stint.

The Pan Am bound boxers have arrived in Cuba for their training stint.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “History in several aspects has been created with the arrival of the team in Cuba. This is the largest team to be sent to Cuba, much less a regional training camp, in recent memory. Even more from a momentous perspective, it’s the first time that a local female pugilist has ever participated in a training camp in Cuba, which is indicative of the importance the GBA places on the female aspect of the discipline. Praise must also be afforded to the GOA and John Fernandes Limited, who were pivotal to this undertaking being realized.”

He further said, “The commencement of this training camp highlights the emphasis and importance that the GBA is placing on the Pan American Games, which serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Years prior, our expectations had to be tempered given the varying manner of our preparatory phase. However, training camps of this quality and nature can provide a more realistic conviction with regard to our expectations. The GBA constantly strives to afford our fighters the ideal environment to achieve our respective objectives, and we believe that this historic training camp will afford the structured ecosystem that is required to realize our goals.”

Guyana’s previous participation in this prestigious event occurred at the 2019 edition. Allicock was the discipline’s only representative in Lima, Peru. Clive Atwell secured Guyana’s last medal in the sport at the 2007 edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He won bronze in the 54-kg segment. Prior to the aforementioned, Guyana won two bronze medals in the 1991 Games in Havana, Cuba, via Poole [81 KG] and Stephan Rose [51 KG].

In total, Guyana has captured one silver and seven bronze medals in the history of the event, which commenced in 1951. This is second only to Jamaica in the English-speaking Caribbean, which has captured a total of 11 accolades.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

When ayuh will wake up?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Intense opening day produces 14 victorious teams

Intense opening day produces 14 victorious teams

Sep 26, 2023

COURTS Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools’ Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament’s tenth edition got off...
Read More
Guyana secures seven medals at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship in Aruba

Guyana secures seven medals at CAC Bodybuilding...

Sep 26, 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors dominate Stats charts after successful CPL title win

Guyana Amazon Warriors dominate Stats charts...

Sep 26, 2023

Jamual John cops Victor Macedo 21st Annual Memorial Road Race event

Jamual John cops Victor Macedo 21st Annual...

Sep 26, 2023

Persaud, Oviedo strikes gold at GTT, Fortinet Carnival Golf Tournament

Persaud, Oviedo strikes gold at GTT, Fortinet...

Sep 26, 2023

David Chisholm’s haul powers Eagles to exciting victory over #1 All Star

David Chisholm’s haul powers Eagles to exciting...

Sep 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Big Brother is watching!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana probably knows more about crime and corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]