Man who shot city constable, friend remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – Linden Isaac of Lot 72 West Ruimveldt was on Monday remanded to prison for discharging a loaded firearm with intent to maim, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm to Miguel Wilson and Jermmanie Saul.
It is alleged that on September 9, 2023, at the City Constabulary outpost Bourda, Isaac discharged a loaded firearm at Wilson and Saul. It was also reported that he pushed and lashed Saul in her head. Notably after the offence was committed, he fled the scene.
The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson, who made application for bail but this was denied on the grounds of the circumstances for the offences Isaac committed.
The lawyer highlighted that his client served over 30 years as a city constable and two days after he committed the offence, he went to the chief constable and turned himself in. Isaac made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever, where the charges as read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until October 23, for statements and fixtures.
