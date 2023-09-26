Jamual John cops Victor Macedo 21st Annual Memorial Road Race event

Kaieteur Sports – In a thrilling showcase of cycling prowess, Jamaul John from the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) emerged as the victor in the 21st Annual Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race, covering an impressive distance of over 75 miles in a remarkable time of three hours, fourteen minutes, and twenty-six seconds (3:14:26:54).

KARCC asserted its dominance throughout the event, achieving an impressive tally of four podium finishes. The crown jewel was undoubtedly Jamaul’s triumphant first-place finish in the Men’s senior’s category. The excellence didn’t end there, with three more remarkable performances: Ajuni Cutting secured second place in the juniors division, Alexis Mendes claimed the runner-up position in the Masters U50 category, and Abigail Jeffery showcased her cycling prowess with a commendable second-place finish in the Women’s event.

The race commenced with the customary “roll start” at Peter Rose Street in Queenstown, leading to the heart-pounding launch from J.B. Singh Road, (opposite the Guyana Defence Force compound). Diverging routes awaited the participants based on their respective categories: Seniors, Juniors, and Veterans Under-50 pedaled their way to the Abary Bridge in the Berbice Region, while Masters Over-50, Juveniles, and Females embarked on their journey to Perseverance Mahaicony, marked by the iconic Halfway Tree or Dutchman Tree. Cyclists made their spirited return along the East Coast, culminating in an exhilarating finish on Carifesta Avenue.

The ultimate glory in the seniors division was captured by the indomitable Jamual John, leading the pack with unmatched determination. Briton John, representing Team We Stand United, showcased exceptional prowess to clinch the second position, while Curtis Dey claimed a well-deserved third place.

In the Female division, Clivecia Spencer, a force to be reckoned with from Team Coco, triumphed in first place, with Abigail Jeffery of KARCC securing an admirable second position. The Juniors event was dominated by the dynamic Alexander Leung, representing Team We Stand United, while Ajuni Cutting secured an impressive second place.

The Juveniles division witnessed Aaron Newton and Daniel Jaing achieving podium success, with Newton seizing the coveted first place.

In the fiercely contested Veteran categories, Seagun Hubbord of Team KFC Evolution secured the top spot in the Under-50 division, with Alexis Mendes from KARCC following closely in second place. Paul Choo-wee-nam of Team Alanis rounded off the podium in third place. The Over-50 category boasted Junior Niles from Team Coco’s as the champion, followed by Ian Jackson of Flying Stars in second place and Mark Spencer of Team KFC Evolution in a commendable third place finish.