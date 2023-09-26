Intense opening day produces 14 victorious teams

Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2023 Sports
COURTS Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools’ Football Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament’s tenth edition got off to an exciting start over the weekend at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, where a total of 16 matches were scheduled to be contested.
At the end of the day, which began with a traditional march past, 14 teams secured their first victory while two matches ended in a drawn result.
St John The Baptiste Primary School Team recorded the largest win of the day with an 8 – 0 result over Tuschen primary. Hat-tricks from Kriston Chadler (6’, 22’ & 37’) and Isaiah Daniels (1’, 8’ & 39’) along with a double from Kareme Welcome (17’ & 35’) solidified an easy victory for their team.
Rosignol and Potaro also recorded convincing victories as they both secured three points after winning by the same 6 – 0 scoreline against Winfer Gardens and St. Ambrose, respectively.
In Potaro’s win, Ezekiel Haynes led with a ‘helmet-trick’ (3’, 7’, 12’ & 28’) as Michael Telemarque (15’) and Mark Timmerman (40’) supported with a goal each. For Rosignol, John Collins stood out with a hat-trick (3’, 19’ & 31’) while Richard Pompey (8’), Jeremiah Grant (11’) and Delante McKenzie (14’) all scored once.
The defending champion, Enterprise, began their defence in the easiest of fashions after they were awarded a walkover victory against Plaisance, who failed to turn up.
Runner-up in 2022, St. Pius, were held to a 2 – 2 draw by Den Amstel in their first encounter as the former gained the lead in the seventh minute when Aaron Vasconcellas scored and doubled the lead in the 17th minute through Daniel Chesney.
However, Den Amstel staged a comeback and did so with haste as Akeem Boodie’s 20th-minute strike along with Akray Santos’ success in the 26th minute, leveled the encounter with the regulation whistle on the horizon.
Other intriguing matches during the day saw Kabakaburi defeated Soesdyke 4 – 0, Redeemer defeated Tapakuma Primary 3 – 1, F.E. Pollard won 3 – 1 against One Mile Primary, Tucville Primary got past Belladrum Primary 3 – 0, Colaco needled (1 – 0) St Aloysius Primary, Lenora Primary lost 0 – 3 against St. Stephen’s Primary, West Ruimveldt Primary defeated Sophia Primary 4 – 1 and Marian Academy won 3 – 2 against Smith’s Memorial.
North Georgetown Primary and Friendship were also awarded walkover wins against Westfield Primary and Ann’s Grove, respectively.
All Saints Primary and St. Gabriel’s Primary featured in a drawn match that ended 2 – 2.
Meanwhile, the tournament is scheduled to continue on Saturday, September 30, at the same venue with another action-packed card.
This tournament is sponsored by Unicomer, through their Courts Optical brand, organised by the Petra Organisation and sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation with support from Sterling Products Limited, MVP Sports, the MoE and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
When ayuh will wake up?
Sep 26, 2023COURTS Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools’ Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament’s tenth edition got off...
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana probably knows more about crime and corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]