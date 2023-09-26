Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana secures seven medals at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship in Aruba

Sep 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s bodybuilding delegation concluded the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Aruba with an impressive haul of medals. They secured four gold medals, two silver medals, and a bronze medal in a display of exceptional talent and dedication.

CAC Gold medalist, Emmerson Campbell.

CAC Gold medalist, Emmerson Campbell.

2023 CAC Junior Bikini Wellness, Hannah Rampersaud.

2023 CAC Junior Bikini Wellness, Hannah Rampersaud.

Emmerson Campbell, competing in the Men’s Physique category, shone brightly as he claimed a gold medal. His victory marked a historic moment as he became the first local athlete to achieve gold at the Regional Championship in the Men’s Physique class.

Nicholas Albert, a remarkable 22-year-old athlete, left an indelible mark by clinching two gold medals. He dominated both the junior category and the under 90kg class, making him the youngest Guyanese male to achieve such a feat in the event’s history.

Hannah Rampersaud, another 22-year-old standout, also secured a gold medal in the junior Bikini Wellness category. She also showcased her versatility by earning a silver medal in the Under-158cm class for Wellness.

Julio Sinclair exhibited remarkable strength and skill, earning a well-deserved silver medal in the over 90kg class.

While Darious Ramsammy showcased his prowess by securing the third position in the under 85kg class, adding to Team Guyana’s impressive medal tally.

Team Guyana celebrated these remarkable achievements, Rawle Greene, competing in bodybuilding, and Christina Ramsammy, participating in the Ms. Bikini category, faced tough competition and, unfortunately, did not secure medals in their respective classes.

In the pursuit of further glory, both Emmerson Campbell and Nicholas Albert progressed to the overall round, where they vied for the coveted Pro Cards. Although they performed admirably, both athletes finished as runners-up in their respective categories.

Looking ahead, Guyana will host the 51st edition of this prestigious annual event next year, providing an exciting opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills on home soil.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

When ayuh will wake up?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Intense opening day produces 14 victorious teams

Intense opening day produces 14 victorious teams

Sep 26, 2023

COURTS Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools’ Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament’s tenth edition got off...
Read More
Guyana secures seven medals at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship in Aruba

Guyana secures seven medals at CAC Bodybuilding...

Sep 26, 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors dominate Stats charts after successful CPL title win

Guyana Amazon Warriors dominate Stats charts...

Sep 26, 2023

Jamual John cops Victor Macedo 21st Annual Memorial Road Race event

Jamual John cops Victor Macedo 21st Annual...

Sep 26, 2023

Persaud, Oviedo strikes gold at GTT, Fortinet Carnival Golf Tournament

Persaud, Oviedo strikes gold at GTT, Fortinet...

Sep 26, 2023

David Chisholm’s haul powers Eagles to exciting victory over #1 All Star

David Chisholm’s haul powers Eagles to exciting...

Sep 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Big Brother is watching!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana probably knows more about crime and corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]