Guyana secures seven medals at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship in Aruba

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s bodybuilding delegation concluded the 50th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Aruba with an impressive haul of medals. They secured four gold medals, two silver medals, and a bronze medal in a display of exceptional talent and dedication.

Emmerson Campbell, competing in the Men’s Physique category, shone brightly as he claimed a gold medal. His victory marked a historic moment as he became the first local athlete to achieve gold at the Regional Championship in the Men’s Physique class.

Nicholas Albert, a remarkable 22-year-old athlete, left an indelible mark by clinching two gold medals. He dominated both the junior category and the under 90kg class, making him the youngest Guyanese male to achieve such a feat in the event’s history.

Hannah Rampersaud, another 22-year-old standout, also secured a gold medal in the junior Bikini Wellness category. She also showcased her versatility by earning a silver medal in the Under-158cm class for Wellness.

Julio Sinclair exhibited remarkable strength and skill, earning a well-deserved silver medal in the over 90kg class.

While Darious Ramsammy showcased his prowess by securing the third position in the under 85kg class, adding to Team Guyana’s impressive medal tally.

Team Guyana celebrated these remarkable achievements, Rawle Greene, competing in bodybuilding, and Christina Ramsammy, participating in the Ms. Bikini category, faced tough competition and, unfortunately, did not secure medals in their respective classes.

In the pursuit of further glory, both Emmerson Campbell and Nicholas Albert progressed to the overall round, where they vied for the coveted Pro Cards. Although they performed admirably, both athletes finished as runners-up in their respective categories.

Looking ahead, Guyana will host the 51st edition of this prestigious annual event next year, providing an exciting opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills on home soil.