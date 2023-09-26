Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana Amazon Warriors dominate Stats charts after successful CPL title win

Sep 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Not only did the Guyana Amazon Warriors win their first Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, their players also turned in some exceptional individual performances as they dominated the statistical charts.

The Warriors ran roughshod on their opponents this season on their way to possibly the first of many CPL Championships. Their dominance was a result of the all-round class shown by both local and foreign players this season.

Opener Saim Ayub, the Pakistani pocket-rocket, finished the competition as the second highest run-scorer with 478 runs in 13 innings at 43.45 and a strike rate of 142.26.

The elegant Shai Hope meanwhile led the lot, with 481 runs averaging 53.44 with a strike rate of 140.23. The right-hander hit 4 half-centuries with a ton, 106 his best T20 score. He along with Ayub carries the Warriors batting for the entire season and played big roles in their comprehensive win over TKR Sunday.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors stood out in more ways than one to claim the title this year. (CPL via Getty Images)

Ayub and Hope also finished this year’s CPL by securing the number 1 and 2 spots respectively, for most sixes hit; with the Pakistani smashing 28 maximums and Hope, 24.

All-rounder Keemo Paul (15 sixes) and Azam Khan (16) who were in devastating batting form throughout the tournament, also featured in the six-hitting list.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer (227) and Khan (224) were the other warriors players to feature in the batting charts.

Star pacer Dwaine Pretorius finished as the leading wicket-taker in the competition, ending with 20 scalps from 12 innings with a strike rate of 15.45.

Captain Imran Tahir was second on the list with 18 wickets, while his partner in crime, Gudakesh Motie finished with 15 and all-rounder Romario Shepherd (12), capped off the competitions top performers with the ball.

Meanwhile, Khan, the dynamic keeper, topped the charts for most dismissals in the competition (10), including 3 stumpings and 7 catches.

Also, the athletic, acrobatic all-rounder Junior Sinclair, who had some breathtaking moments in the field and a few with the ball, was named Emerging Player of this year’s CPL.

