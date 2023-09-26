Guyana Amazon Warriors dominate Stats charts after successful CPL title win

Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Not only did the Guyana Amazon Warriors win their first Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, their players also turned in some exceptional individual performances as they dominated the statistical charts.
The Warriors ran roughshod on their opponents this season on their way to possibly the first of many CPL Championships. Their dominance was a result of the all-round class shown by both local and foreign players this season.
Opener Saim Ayub, the Pakistani pocket-rocket, finished the competition as the second highest run-scorer with 478 runs in 13 innings at 43.45 and a strike rate of 142.26.
The elegant Shai Hope meanwhile led the lot, with 481 runs averaging 53.44 with a strike rate of 140.23. The right-hander hit 4 half-centuries with a ton, 106 his best T20 score. He along with Ayub carries the Warriors batting for the entire season and played big roles in their comprehensive win over TKR Sunday.
Ayub and Hope also finished this year’s CPL by securing the number 1 and 2 spots respectively, for most sixes hit; with the Pakistani smashing 28 maximums and Hope, 24.
All-rounder Keemo Paul (15 sixes) and Azam Khan (16) who were in devastating batting form throughout the tournament, also featured in the six-hitting list.
Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer (227) and Khan (224) were the other warriors players to feature in the batting charts.
Star pacer Dwaine Pretorius finished as the leading wicket-taker in the competition, ending with 20 scalps from 12 innings with a strike rate of 15.45.
Captain Imran Tahir was second on the list with 18 wickets, while his partner in crime, Gudakesh Motie finished with 15 and all-rounder Romario Shepherd (12), capped off the competitions top performers with the ball.
Meanwhile, Khan, the dynamic keeper, topped the charts for most dismissals in the competition (10), including 3 stumpings and 7 catches.
Also, the athletic, acrobatic all-rounder Junior Sinclair, who had some breathtaking moments in the field and a few with the ball, was named Emerging Player of this year’s CPL.
https://www.youtube.com/live/GCJIyT8S9ek?si=CD3315TNomF1ggn7
When ayuh will wake up?
Sep 26, 2023COURTS Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools’ Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament’s tenth edition got off...
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana probably knows more about crime and corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]