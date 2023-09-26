Govt. will breach Collective Bargaining Agreement if GTU is excluded from salary talks – Lyte

Kaieteur News – Should President Irfaan Ali exclude the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) from salary negotiations for teachers, the government would be in breach of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and conventions set by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

This is according to President of the GTU Mark Lyte, who in an interview with Kaieteur News on Monday, said while there is absolutely nothing wrong with the President meeting teachers; it will be a violation of the convention if he engages them on salary talks.

“The GTU is the collective bargaining body for teachers. If the President is going meet with teachers to discuss anything to do with salary increase, he will be in breach of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the ILO convention which the government signed on to, which allows unions to handle the collective bargaining process,” he said.

Lyte’s comments come days after teachers across the country commenced a sick-out as part of their efforts to force the government to start negotiations for the proposed multi-year agreement. The proposal addresses 13 critical areas, including issues related to salaries, gratuity, duty-free concession, hinterland benefits and grants.

Last week, teachers on the Corentyne did not attend classes and 40 percent of them along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) stayed away from school due to the sick out.

Giving an update on the industrial action, the GTU President said that the teachers decided to take action.

“I want to say that this is not a strike and it not organized by the Union, it was decided by teachers in various branches to use their Urgent Private Affairs days and Manager’s Sick Leave days as a form of protest to get the government to fulfill its commitment to increase their salaries,” Lyte explained.

The GTU President said that the government has already taken note of the impact that the sick-out is having on the school. He warned that the action will continue until the government changes its stance on the issue of salary increase.

“The Ministry has already taken note of the impact this action is having on schools, parents are already complaining but this is only an indication of the industrial action that will follow if they fail to move forward with negotiations and salary increases,” Lyte added.

He noted that the GTU has taken some action of its own to assist with initiating the process.

He revealed that the Union has asked the Ministry of Labour to intervene and help with conciliation between the Union and the Government.

“We have given them 14 days to respond before we decide on further industrial action,” the GTU President said.

The GTU President disclosed that already hundreds of teachers across the country have engaged in the sick out.

Earlier this year, President Ali had announced plans to deliver a comprehensive package to teachers that included sustainable housing.

“Your lives are not only about salary, it is a comprehensive package that must be able to give you good, sustainable housing and allow you to provide for your children; to have a great future [with] great opportunities,” Ali told teachers during the opening of the Abram Zuil Secondary School, Region 2 in June.

In a most recent meeting with the press, President Ali announced that when he returns to Guyana from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he would be consulting with teachers about salaries and other benefits.

“There will be the adjustment for teachers,” he said while promising that the government would address whatever issues the educators raise.

Asked whether the GTU would be involved in those talks, the President said “every Guyanese who wants to be involved; my consultations are very open.”