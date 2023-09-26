Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

David Chisholm’s haul powers Eagles to exciting victory over #1 All Star

Sep 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In a riveting showdown at the Tuschen Community Centre ground, Eagles FC emerged triumphant in the latest West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Men’s Senior League matches. In a high-scoring affair that had fans on the edge of their seats, Eagles FC outclassed their opponents, Crane Rovers, with a resounding 7-3 victory in the first of two exciting double-header contested on Saturday.

The star of the evening was none other than Eagles FC’s prolific striker, David Chisholm, whose sensational haul of goals left the opposition reeling. Chisholm showcased his scoring prowess by finding the back of the net in the 2nd, 25th, 50th, and 57th minute of the game.

His performance was nothing short of spectacular and solidified his status as one of the league’s top talents. Chisholm received ample support from his teammates, with Neshawn Livan (31’), Shaquille King (55’), and Kevin Duke (23’) all contributing to Eagles FC’s goal tally.

Crane Rovers, though faced with an uphill battle, displayed their resilience with Adami Hoyte scoring twice in the 6th and 11th minute, and Kwesi Henry managing to breach the Eagles’ defence in the 46th minute. However, despite their commendable efforts, the dominant Eagles lineup proved to be a force to be reckoned with, ultimately securing the victory with a final score of 7-3.

Eagles goalscorers David Chisholm, Neshawn Livan, Shaquille King and Kevin Duke.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the evening between Pourdroyen FC and #1 All Stars, the action was marred by unforeseen circumstances. The game, played at a frenetic pace, was forced to end prematurely due to deteriorating lighting conditions. After 70 minutes of intense play, the referee had no choice but to halt the match with #1 All Stars leading 1-0.

