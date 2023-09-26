Container slips off truck

Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A container slipped off a truck on to the roadway in the vicinity of Parliament Buildings, Brickdam on Monday.
There were no reports of injuries.
When ayuh will wake up?
