Assuria unveils anniversary ‘Christmas giveaway’ promotion

Kaieteur News – Suriname-headquartered Assuria Insurance has announced its newest promotion and giveaway titled: “Assuria’s Merry Motors Giveaway.”

As Assuria General and Assuria Life (GY) Inc, achieved certain milestones the companies wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to their loyal customers for their steadfast support over the past 11 years. This extraordinary giveaway is a testament to the unwavering trust and dedication of our valued customers, the insurance company said. Assuria said it has grown alongside its clients, and as a token of appreciation, it is time to give back in a big way. The grand prizes, including a Toyota Axio motorcar with one year of free insurance, a brand-new motorbike with free insurance and helmets, and a brand-new electric bike with complimentary free insurance, reflect Assuria’s commitment to making dreams come true. Additionally, 5 mountain bikes will be given away as consolation prizes.

As part of its continuous growth, Assuria proudly unveiled its stunning 6-storey Head Office, the Assuria Georgetown high-rise located at lot 133 Church Street, South Cummingsburg Georgetown earlier this year. This monumental achievement was made possible by the invaluable support of customers who have chosen Assuria as their trusted insurance partner. “We are elated to mark this incredible moment in our journey,” said Mr. Yogindra Arjune, Managing Director of Assuria Guyana. “Our customers are the driving force behind our success, and this Christmas promotion is our way of sharing the joy and celebrating our shared achievements. We invite everyone to come and join us at our offices during this festive season, as we usher in Christmas with open arms and exciting opportunities,” he added.

The “Assuria’s Merry Motors Giveaway” promotion period runs from September 1st to December 21st, with the grand drawing taking place on December 22nd. Any Assuria customer with an active policy is eligible to participate and claim their chance to win these outstanding prizes. Visit any of Assuria’s 10 offices nationwide to take part and embrace the festive spirit. Join us in celebrating not only our achievements but also the spirit of togetherness that the holiday season brings and a One Guyana.