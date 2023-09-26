$159M estimated to rebuild Weldaad Police Station

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing to rebuild the Weldaad Police Station, Region Five at an estimated cost of $$159,015,117.

This is according to the recently released bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Some 31 contractors are vying for the contract. Additionally, the ministry is also seeking a contractor to complete the works of a female prison at Lusignan. It is estimated that these works would cost some $185,841,235.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Reconstruction of Weldaad Police Station, Region 5.

Casting of Lethem Police Station Compound, Region 9.

Procurement of tools and other equipment.

Completion of Female Prison at Lusignan.

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy services for the Community Level Road Safety Assessment and Education.

Ministry of Agriculture

Supply and installation of one 300KVA Silent Type Diesel Generator Set with Engine and Alternator.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of pharmaceutical supplies.