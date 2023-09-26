$159M estimated to rebuild Weldaad Police Station

Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing to rebuild the Weldaad Police Station, Region Five at an estimated cost of $$159,015,117.
This is according to the recently released bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Some 31 contractors are vying for the contract. Additionally, the ministry is also seeking a contractor to complete the works of a female prison at Lusignan. It is estimated that these works would cost some $185,841,235.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Reconstruction of Weldaad Police Station, Region 5.
Casting of Lethem Police Station Compound, Region 9.
Procurement of tools and other equipment.
Completion of Female Prison at Lusignan.
Ministry of Public Works
Consultancy services for the Community Level Road Safety Assessment and Education.
Ministry of Agriculture
Supply and installation of one 300KVA Silent Type Diesel Generator Set with Engine and Alternator.
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of pharmaceutical supplies.
https://www.youtube.com/live/GCJIyT8S9ek?si=CD3315TNomF1ggn7
When ayuh will wake up?
Sep 26, 2023COURTS Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools’ Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament’s tenth edition got off...
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana probably knows more about crime and corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]