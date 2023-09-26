14-month-old baby found dead in pool

Latest update September 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 14-month-old baby on Sunday died after he was found motionless in a pool.
Dead is Deon Lalsa of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice.
Kaieteur News understands that the baby was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital after he was discovered in the pool. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.
When ayuh will wake up?
