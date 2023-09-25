West Indies snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2023 MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup Round 3 match

Kaieteur Sports – KARACHI: In their first ever day/night match at the Moin khan Academy, West Indies lost the toss and USA decided to take first strike. USA started disastrously losing their first 2 wickets for 15 runs by the 3rd over. Thereafter the USA team consolidated their innings until they lost Gurpreet Raina at 72 in the 21st over with the captain Muhammad Farrukh at the other end. He then found another useful ally in Nauman Mustufa adding 78 valuable runs for the 4th wicket before he departed at 150 in the 36th over for a well-played 76. Mustufa then departed at 161 for 37 as West Indies was well and truly on top at this stage of the game.

Windies were probably hoping to restrict the USA team to under 200 at this stage but Rudy Hinds with 33 off 31 balls and Asif Zubair 26 off 14 balls took them to a very competitive 230 for 7 at the end of 45 overs. Bowling for the Windies, Shazanbabwah took 2 for 31 and Bhesham Seepersaud 2 for 59.

West Indies started their response in typical West Indian fashion rattling up 37 in 5 overs before losing Babwah who was promoted up the order to give some stability and impetus to the opening partnership. Hemraj Garbarran then left in the 9th over after looking good for 25 with the score on 60 for 2. Devon Clements came in and was looking his usual fluent self in partnership with Lawrence Farnum, until Clements became bogged down with some back of the length bowling from the USA team until he departed for a well-played 44 off 70 balls. The score this time was 152 for 3 in the 27th over- 79 runs was needed in 109 balls with 7 wickets in hand.

Surely, West Indies should not have lost from such a commanding position. Narsingh Deonarine could not have taken up his usual number 4 slot since he was off the field for several overs. Nagamootoo also contracted an injury which prevented him from bowling out his quota of overs. West Indies then went into a tailspin and a brain freeze after Dary Balgobin fell at 172 for 4 when the equation stood at 59 in 88 balls with 6 wickets in hand. They eventually succumbed for 211 to hand the USA team their first victory. Lawrence Farnum top scored for a well-played 69 off 90 balls peppered with 8 boundaries and a maximum.

Points standing after 3 rounds of exciting cricket: