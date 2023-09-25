Latest update September 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

West Indies snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2023 MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup Round 3 match

Sep 25, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – KARACHI: In their first ever day/night match at the Moin khan Academy, West Indies lost the toss and USA decided to take first strike. USA started disastrously losing their first 2 wickets for 15 runs by the 3rd over. Thereafter the USA team consolidated their innings until they lost Gurpreet Raina at 72 in the 21st over with the captain Muhammad Farrukh at the other end. He then found another useful ally in Nauman Mustufa adding 78 valuable runs for the 4th wicket before he departed at 150 in the 36th over for a well-played 76. Mustufa then departed at 161 for 37 as West Indies was well and truly on top at this stage of the game.

Farnum strides back after a brilliant 69.

Windies were probably hoping to restrict the USA team to under 200 at this stage but Rudy Hinds with 33 off 31 balls and Asif Zubair 26 off 14 balls took them to a very competitive 230 for 7 at the end of 45 overs. Bowling for the Windies, Shazanbabwah took 2 for 31 and Bhesham Seepersaud 2 for 59.

West Indies started their response in typical West Indian fashion rattling up 37 in 5 overs before losing Babwah who was promoted up the order to give some stability and impetus to the opening partnership. Hemraj Garbarran then left in the 9th over after looking good for 25 with the score on 60 for 2. Devon Clements came in and was looking his usual fluent self in partnership with Lawrence Farnum, until Clements became bogged down with some back of the length bowling from the USA team until he departed for a well-played 44 off 70 balls. The score this time was 152 for 3 in the 27th over- 79 runs was needed in 109 balls with 7 wickets in hand.

Surely, West Indies should not have lost from such a commanding position. Narsingh Deonarine could not have taken up his usual number 4 slot since he was off the field for several overs. Nagamootoo also contracted an injury which prevented him from bowling out his quota of overs. West Indies then went into a tailspin and a brain freeze after Dary Balgobin fell at 172 for 4 when the equation stood at 59 in 88 balls with 6 wickets in hand. They eventually succumbed for 211 to hand the USA team their first victory. Lawrence Farnum top scored for a well-played 69 off 90 balls peppered with 8 boundaries and a maximum.

Points standing after 3 rounds of exciting cricket:

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

When ayuh will wake up?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sublime Ayub, Pretorious lead Guyana Amazon Warriors to first CPL tile

Sublime Ayub, Pretorious lead Guyana Amazon Warriors to first CPL

Sep 25, 2023

– Ayub 52*, Pretorious 4-26, Motie (2-7), Tahir (2-8) headline   Kaieteur Sports – It was a emotional end to a decade-long pursuit as the Guyana Amazon Warriors finally hoisted the...
Read More
Lady Jags roar to victory against Dominica

Lady Jags roar to victory against Dominica

Sep 25, 2023

Gafoor retains top spot among word formers

Gafoor retains top spot among word formers

Sep 25, 2023

West Indies snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2023 MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup Round 3 match

West Indies snatch defeat from the jaws of...

Sep 25, 2023

Inter-Guiana Games postponed

Inter-Guiana Games postponed

Sep 25, 2023

Arch rivals, Amazon Warriors & TKR square off for final dance at Providence

Arch rivals, Amazon Warriors & TKR square...

Sep 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Big Brother is watching!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana probably knows more about crime and corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]