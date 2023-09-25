Sublime Ayub, Pretorious lead Guyana Amazon Warriors to first CPL tile

– Ayub 52*, Pretorious 4-26, Motie (2-7), Tahir (2-8) headline

Kaieteur Sports – It was a emotional end to a decade-long pursuit as the Guyana Amazon Warriors finally hoisted the CPL Championship title after ravaging the Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets to create a bit of history for their franchise on home soil after Saim Ayub’s unbeaten half-century.

The hunt finally came to an end as the Warriors stormed to their first title on home soil in front of a sold out, frenzied crowd; silencing doubters while shaking the demons as they now look towards creating their own dynasty.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl proved an excellent choice by Guyana who mowed down TKR for a record low 94 all out 18.1 overs. Top-scorer Kaecy Carty had a grueling time in the middle for his 38 off 45, with just 2 fours and a six.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was at in a stingy mood, snatching 2-7 from his 4 overs. Captain Imran Tahir (2-8), also operated with greed as the pair tied down the middle-order.

But it was the skill and pace of South African speedster Dwaine Pretorius who starred with 4-26, with assistance from his fellow seamers Romario Shepherd (1-17) and Ronsford Beaton (1-30).

It was a classical chase for the home team who were led by the tournament’s leading run-scorers Ayub and Shai Hope (32*), who batted with intent and class to help their franchise topple familiar rivals.

A spirited spell from both Akeal Hosein (1-10) and Sunil Narine (0-10) but it was a tall order as Guyana Ayub and Hope crushed all dreams.

Keemo Paul, recovering from his groin strain, was promoted to the top hit two fours in his run-a-ball 11, but was the first to go courtesy of Hosein.

Some classy batting from Ayub and Hope guided the Warriors to 55-1 at the halfway mark. Upon resumption the pair brought up their fifty partnership which would eventually carry their team over the ropes with wickets and overs to spare.

Ayub ended on 52 off 41 with a pair of fours and a six while Hope hit just two fours in his run-a-ball innings.

The Warriors were rampant during the power-play as pacers Pretorius and Shepherd rocking TKR’s batting line.

Chadwick Walton (10) and Mark Deyal (16) looking good but lost their way against the fast-bowlers. Nicholas Pooran (1) was dropped off the bowling of Pretorious by wicket-keeper Khan but mistimed the very next delivery, only to be caught.

Carty remained calm as he lost his partners including the big pair of skipper Kieron Pollard (0) and Hosein (1) who fell to Motie in quick succession.

The veteran pair of ex-West Indies all-rounders, Andre Russell (3) and Dwayne Bravo (8) both succumbed to the wizardry of Tahir, leaving Pretorious to mop of the tail with no effort.

Scores: TKR 94 (20 overs) Carty 38 Pretorious 4-26, Motie 2-7, Tahir 2-8; GAW 99-1 (14 overs) Ayub 52*, Hope 32*. Result: Amazon won by 9 wickets (with 36 balls remaining).