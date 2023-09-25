Latest update September 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Soesdyke/Linden Highway communities facing water shortage gets aid

Sep 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Following the direction of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, a relief operation was conducted by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to alleviate water shortages in communities situated along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Region Four.

The shortages that are being experienced in these communities are a result of the prolonged dry weather owing to the El Niño weather pattern.

According to a release from the CDC, communities that have been impacted by the dry weather and benefitted from the government’s interventions include Yarrowkabra, Kuru Kuru, Swan, and Circuitville.

The statement noted that three water distribution stations have been established in Circuitville and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is responsible for replenishing potable water to the affected areas.

The CDC also supplied water tanks to the Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to assist with the water distribution effort , while the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is responsible for ensuring potable water is distributed in Kuru Kuru.

“This humanitarian effort will continue to ensure that all vulnerable communities are aided directly or indirectly by bolstering the capacity of the NDC,” the CDC’s statement assured.

Residents who are impacted by the dry season are urged to use water conservatively, ensure all potable water is stored properly, and prevent all waterways from becoming contaminated or blocked. The CDC has assured that it will monitor the issue closely while continuing to observe nationwide changes relevant to El Niño. (DPI)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

When ayuh will wake up?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sublime Ayub, Pretorious lead Guyana Amazon Warriors to first CPL tile

Sublime Ayub, Pretorious lead Guyana Amazon Warriors to first CPL

Sep 25, 2023

– Ayub 52*, Pretorious 4-26, Motie (2-7), Tahir (2-8) headline   Kaieteur Sports – It was a emotional end to a decade-long pursuit as the Guyana Amazon Warriors finally hoisted the...
Read More
Lady Jags roar to victory against Dominica

Lady Jags roar to victory against Dominica

Sep 25, 2023

Gafoor retains top spot among word formers

Gafoor retains top spot among word formers

Sep 25, 2023

West Indies snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2023 MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup Round 3 match

West Indies snatch defeat from the jaws of...

Sep 25, 2023

Inter-Guiana Games postponed

Inter-Guiana Games postponed

Sep 25, 2023

Arch rivals, Amazon Warriors & TKR square off for final dance at Providence

Arch rivals, Amazon Warriors & TKR square...

Sep 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Big Brother is watching!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana probably knows more about crime and corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]