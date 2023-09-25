Soesdyke/Linden Highway communities facing water shortage gets aid

Latest update September 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Following the direction of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, a relief operation was conducted by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to alleviate water shortages in communities situated along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Region Four.
The shortages that are being experienced in these communities are a result of the prolonged dry weather owing to the El Niño weather pattern.
According to a release from the CDC, communities that have been impacted by the dry weather and benefitted from the government’s interventions include Yarrowkabra, Kuru Kuru, Swan, and Circuitville.
The statement noted that three water distribution stations have been established in Circuitville and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is responsible for replenishing potable water to the affected areas.
The CDC also supplied water tanks to the Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to assist with the water distribution effort , while the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is responsible for ensuring potable water is distributed in Kuru Kuru.
“This humanitarian effort will continue to ensure that all vulnerable communities are aided directly or indirectly by bolstering the capacity of the NDC,” the CDC’s statement assured.
Residents who are impacted by the dry season are urged to use water conservatively, ensure all potable water is stored properly, and prevent all waterways from becoming contaminated or blocked. The CDC has assured that it will monitor the issue closely while continuing to observe nationwide changes relevant to El Niño. (DPI)
