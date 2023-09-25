Pregnant Venezuelan woman raped, sodomized during job interview

Kaieteur News – A pregnant Venezuelan woman, 24, was on Sunday evening reportedly raped and sodomized during a job interview at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The alleged rape took place around 19:00hrs at the suspect’s home after he tricked her into believing that he is a businessman seeking painters and cleaners.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the young lady said that she was recently kicked out by her guyanese boyfriend after he refused to accept the pregnancy. She also lost her job as a waitress at a bar after her female boss said that she cannot have a pregnant woman working for her.

As a result of her challenges, she was left homeless and jobless. Subsequently, she managed to book a room at Sunflower Hotel and it was there while scrolling through a facebook group called ‘Venezuelans in Guyana’ that she saw an advertisement posted by the suspect looking for live-in cleaners and painters.

Desperate for a job she immediately made contact with the suspect via a whatsapp number he had posted in the ad.

Kaieteur News was shown screenshots of the exchange between the two and it was quite clear that he tricked the Venezuelan woman.

He asked, “Ok you work to paint road already?” and she responded ” Yes I need a job urgently and somewhere to sleep.”

The suspect agreed and opted to pick her up from her hotel for an interview at a location in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

She recalled a short light skin man in complexion picking her up in a white Hilux with black stripes at the side.

The Venezuelan woman said they talked about work all the way to a yellow two-storey house with a small white car in the yard.

According to the victim at one point she became suspicious but brushed her fears aside and entered the house.

“He offered me something to drink and I did not accept it,” she said in tears while explaining that the man then suddenly became aggressive demanding that she take off her clothes.

The woman said that he then grabbed her, held her down, and threw a white substance in her mouth before stripping off her clothes.

” He then raped me,” The pregnant woman said while relating that he also sodomized her brutally leaving her bleeding and in pain.

“It was horrible,” she added.

She alleged too that he wanted to keep her against her will but she managed to convince him to take her to a location to buy food because she was hungry. He complied and when she got there, she exited the car and ran with the money he gave her to buy food and left her purse behind.

She took a taxi and went to bar where she worked to seek help but it was closed.

She managed to contact a friend and that individual picked her up and took her to a police station where she made a report. She was later taken to a hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.