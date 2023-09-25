Latest update September 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Let’s reject Venezuela’s aggression 

Sep 25, 2023 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

Kaieteur News – It is with great urgency and unity that we must address a crucial matter affecting our beloved nation, Guyana. Today, we stand together to declare our resolute commitment to protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

As we face ongoing aggression from Venezuela, we firmly reject any form of encroachment or aggressive acts against Guyana. The recent developments and unjust claims made by Venezuela demand our immediate attention and united response.

In this critical time, we must rally behind the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who has shown unwavering dedication to safeguarding our nation’s interests. His commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful resolutions must be our guiding principle as we navigate these turbulent waters.

Let us remember that our territorial sovereignty goes beyond politics and personal convictions – it is the backbone of our identity as Guyanese. We are a resilient, peaceful, and diverse nation united under the principles of democracy and respect for international law.

Now is the time to stand united, setting aside any differences, as we make it clear to Venezuela and the world that we will defend our borders, resources, and rights. Together, we demand a peaceful resolution and an end to hostile actions that threaten our independence and prosperity.

I implore each and every citizen, regardless of profession, ethnic background, or religion, to raise their voice and support our President in his efforts to protect the integrity of our beloved Guyana. Let us engage in constructive dialogue, spread awareness, and advocate for our nation’s rights on both national and international platforms.

Remember, our strength lies in our unity. We are Guyana, a nation that stands tall and resilient in the face of adversity. Together, we will overcome this challenge and ensure our sovereignty remains unharmed.

Let us be firm, yet peaceful, resolute, yet diplomatic, and steadfast in protecting what is rightfully ours. Stand strong, stand together, and stand with President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Sincerely,
Pt. Ubraj Narine, JP, COA
Former Mayor
City of Georgetown

 

