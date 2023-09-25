Lady Jags roar to victory against Dominica

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Lady Jags ran rampant on Dominica yesterday in Barbados, defeating the Eastern Caribbean nation 5 – 0 to secure their first win in the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers.

Playing at the Wildey turf in St Michael, Guyana’s senior women’s national football team had outstanding performances from Jalade Trim (5′, 25′) and Otesha Charles (30′, 64′) each notching a double, while defender Brianne Desa added her second goal of the tournament.

Guyana’s head coach, Omar Khan, had started his tenure on the sidelines with a disappointing 1-2 defeat to Antigua and Barbuda but had vowed redemption against Dominica.

Khan delivered on his promise as Guyana dominated Dominica in every facet of the game for the entire 90 minutes.

The match was a must-win for Guyana to keep their hopes of advancing alive, as only one team would progress from the group, which also includes the table-topping Suriname.

Suriname remains undefeated in two matches, securing wins against Dominica (4-0) and Antigua and Barbuda (1-0).

Coach Khan made adjustments to his starting lineup, featuring keeper and Captain Chante’ Sandiford, Rylee Traicoff, Savanna Mondesir-Singh, Brianne Desa, Dylana Makarowski, Hannah Baptiste, Stefanie Kouzas, Samantha Banfield, Jalade Trim, Anya Tribune, and Otesha Charles.

The focus was on scoring goals and the players responded by finding the net four times in the first half.

In the second half, Dominica adjusted their defence, adopting a deeper formation in their defensive third.

Despite this, Guyana managed to break through the seemingly resilient defence and created more scoring opportunities.

While they missed some clear-cut chances, they capitalised on a 64th-minute goal by Charles, her second of the game.

After the successful match, Khan referred to the victory as a response to their initial loss during his debut match in charge of the team.

He highlighted the team’s superior preparation for the Dominica game, enabling them to devise a more effective tactical plan.

Khan acknowledged Dominica’s improved performance in the second half but commended his players for displaying character and delivering a satisfying performance in response to their unexpected defeat.

Meanwhile, Chante’ Sandiford, a longstanding member of Guyana’s senior women’s programme, expressed her delight at being back in the lineup and representing Guyana.

The latest results position Guyana second in the group, trailing Suriname but ahead of Antigua and Barbuda, thanks to a superior goal difference.

The Lady Jags’ journey to the Gold Cup will continue with a trip to Paramaribo for a meeting with Suriname on October 25, followed by a return fixture against their Dutch-speaking rivals on October 29.

It is unclear where the Guyanese women will play their home game, following Concacaf sanctions and restrictions on the Guyana Football Federation’s use of the National Track and Field Centre at Edinburgh.

The Road To Concacaf W Gold Cup involves 34 registered senior women’s national teams and serves as the qualifying tournament for the highly anticipated 2024 W Gold Cup, the premier competition for senior footballers in the Concacaf region.