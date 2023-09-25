Inter-Guiana Games postponed

Kaieteur Sports – It has been disclosed that the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG), which was scheduled for October 26th–31st, has been postponed. Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle has confirmed the postponement which was communicated by his counterpart in Suriname, Gordon Tjouw Ngie Touw.

It was communicated that the Government of Suriname was forced to defer the staging of the event due to immediate fiscal financial challenges.

Suriname had previously staged the 2017 edition, which was the last iteration before the five-year hiatus.

Ngie Touw disclosed that the preparation and organization of the IGG had been impeded after financial resources and support have not been made accessible by the Surinamese administration. According to Ngie Touw, the aforementioned reality forces the IGG executive organization to postpone the championship by several weeks.

Ngie Touw apologized for the existing quandary but confirmed that a formal letter from the country’s Sports Affairs, which will contain the new dates for the competition, will be dispatched to the relevant offices of Guyana and French Guiana once approval is granted from the Surinamese government.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, said, “The IGG in its present form (10 sport disciplines) is a huge undertaking. The postponement will disrupt some of our plans but we fully understand the circumstances. Based on the protocol of agreement between the nations, an inspection a month prior to the commencement of the event must occur. However, that has not been undertaken, which pushes the possible timeline further back for the staging of the Games. We are simply awaiting official confirmation from our Surinamese counterparts on the way forward for the event,” Ninvalle said. “Importantly, the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., has been fully briefed of the recent developments and the possible outcomes. The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, the National Sports Commission, and more profoundly, the Government of Guyana, remain committed to this traditional endeavor, which has fostered unity and cohesion amongst its participants,” Ninvalle concluded.

The IGG was first held in 1967 and is traditionally staged on an annual basis. However, the games were rekindled last year by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government following a five-year hiatus, a period that encompassed the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 edition on local soil featured over 400 athletes and coaches and had participation in nine disciplines.

The IGG not only showcases the future young athletes of the three countries, but it also serves as a cultural and educational platform. The IGG helps forge unity, trust, and understanding among the peoples of the Guianas. Amongst the disciplines that are traditionally featured at the event are football, volleyball, basketball, cycling, swimming, track and field, chess, and badminton.