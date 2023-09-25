Indian FPSO operator unveils new hull concept designed for deep-water projects like Guyana

Latest update September 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Pvt Ltd (SPE), a leading player in India’s energy sector, made waves last Friday by introducing a cutting-edge standardized hull design for large Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs) known as the “Sterling Streamline.” This groundbreaking innovation is strategically tailored for deepwater projects and is expected to find its niche in regions like Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and West Africa.
As India’s sole specialist in the design, construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs, SP Energy is pioneering this new hull design to offer the offshore industry an off-the-shelf solution that streamlines the entire project lifecycle. The company envisions this innovation as a game-changer that enhances efficiency, reduces carbon footprint, and expedites project delivery.
Ravi Shankar, Director & CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Private Limited, emphasized the significance of this FPSO hull design, stating, “The new FPSO hull design signifies SPE’s commitment to drive efficiency across all aspects of the project. From the hull design to supply chain management, construction, delivery lead time, and operations, every element will be streamlined for maximum efficiency and minimal carbon footprint. It will ensure that SP Energy continues to deliver future FPSO projects in a timely manner, with its customer-centric approach.”
SP Energy describes the new FPSO design as a technologically advanced, client-focused design that embodies sustainability, adaptability, reliability, and efficiency. The standardized hull design is optimized for early production, featuring a smart plug-and-play topsides configuration that can be customized to meet diverse field requirements.
It was stated that it is designed for a lifespan of approximately 28 years, the FPSO hull will boast a topsides capacity of up to 65,000 metric tons of wet weight. It will also provide integrated accommodation for a minimum of 200 personnel within a single-block layout.
Sterling Streamline is tailored for deepwater projects, making it a perfect fit for regions like Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and West Africa.
Guyana’s FPSOs fleet includes the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, which have been exceeding their initial production targets. The Liza Destiny, originally designed for 120,000 barrels per day (bpd), consistently produces around 153,000 bpd. The Liza Unity, designed for 220,000 bpd, is currently operating at an impressive rate of 226,500 bpd.
This exceptional production capacity aligns seamlessly with the capabilities of the Sterling Streamline hull design.
