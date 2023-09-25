Dead bodies left to decompose as Port Kaituma morgue dysfunctions

– relatives blames police, hospital management

Kaieteur News – Relatives of three deceased persons whose bodies were stored at the Port Kaituma Hospital morgue grew angry on Saturday when they discovered that the bodies were decomposing since the facility was without power for three days.

Reports are that two of the bodies were under the responsibility of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and relatives were awaiting autopsies to be performed on their loved one remains for as long as two weeks.

Beryl George, mother of Keith George, whose remains were among the bodies stored at the morgue, told this publication that she received a call from the police at Port Kaituma on Saturday and the rank informed her that she needed to bury her son’s remains urgently.

“My son died since September 15 and we keep asking the police if we can go and at least check to see if the body ok but the police said they don’t want us to touch the bodies, “she said. The woman said around 10:00hrs on Saturday a police rank stationed at Port Kaituma called and informed her that she needed to bury her son’s body since his body was badly decomposed.

Speaking about her son’s death, George said the man’s lifeless remains were picked-up along the roadway in the community on September 15 , 2023. She said he is suspected to be a hit and run accident. The woman said the police informed her since government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh was involved in motor vehicle accident recently; the post-mortem examination was post-poned.

She related that after her son was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, he was pronounced dead by medical officials there and his body was later taken to the morgue.

George said because her son’s body had reached an advanced state of decomposition, the 36-year-old man’s remains were hurriedly buried on Saturday afternoon.

Reports are that family members of another man went to the facility on Saturday morning after they were told that the freezers there were not working. When they arrived at the morgue, they heard ‘popping ‘sounds from the decomposing remains of the bodies.

A relative of one of the deceased related that the police angrily informed the family that they needed to bury their loved one before nightfall on Saturday. “That cannot be right,” he said. He said that the management of the hospital should have informed their superiors that the morgue was not functional.

When contacted, a regional official at Mabaruma noted that the hospital’s management did not update anyone in authority that the morgue was not functional. Meanwhile, relatives of the three persons are calling on the Ministry of Health to address the issue urgently.