CPL means Copycatting de Premier League

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys got something to seh about all dis excitement, cheerin’, flag-wavin’, and home-side supporting of de CPL cricket. Behind that entire hullabaloo, there’s an underside that ain’t getting de attention it deserve. Yuh see, this CPL thing, it ain’t nuttin’ but a copycat ting from the IPL, and dat’s a fact!

Now, don’t get we wrong, we Caribbean people love we cricket. We eat it, sleep it, and breathe it. But lately, it seems like we done lost we originality, and we just followin’ de crowd like a sheep to de slaughter. The CPL, it like the IPL come to Guyana, and we in de Caribbean actin’ like we are de masters of imitation.

When you watch the CPL, it’s like déjà vu, meh people. Same kind of cheerleaders, same kind of fancy team names, and even de same kinda big-money owners. It’s like they take the IPL playbook, put it in a blender, and serve it up as Caribbean cricket. But hold on a minute, ain’t we got we own flavor, our own style?

Back in de day, we had our legends – Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and the list go on. Dem boys played the game with flair and passion. We had we own identity – calypso cricket, they used to call it. We used to dance to the beat of our own drum, and nobody could replicate that West Indian swagger.

But now, we chasin’ after the IPL model. We forgettin’ that what make we special is our uniqueness. Dem boys remember when the crowd used to chant “Fire in Babylon” and we fast bowlers sent shivers down the spines of the opposition. We had style, we had flair, we had personality.

Nowadays, it’s all about the big bucks and the flashy showbiz. We forgettin’ that cricket is a gentleman’s game played with honor and sportsmanship, We now gat people fighting after de match.

We too busy tryin’ to outdo the IPL in glitz and glamour. But what we gainin’ from it, really?

Dem boys seh we need to get back to we roots. We need to rediscover the spirit of Caribbean cricket – the passion, the flair, the unpredictability. We need to stop imitatin’ and start innovatin’. It’s time to nurture our own talent, build our own cricketing legacy, and make the world sit up and take notice of Caribbean cricket once again.

Who vex, vex!

Talk half. Leff half