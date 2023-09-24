Too many vehicles lead to much accidents

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De road situation has become chaotic and dangerous. Vehicles everywhere, traffic jams longer than a Zoom meeting, and nuff, nuff accidents. Nuff complaints are being made about the situation but very few solutions are being proposed.

So today, dem boys want suggest some answers. Dem Boys Seh we need to put the brakes on vehicle importation faster than you can say, “traffic jam.”

Some homes collecting cars more like if dem collecting stamps or coins. Some people own so many cars dat dem nah gat space fuh park dem. And every day more and more cars are being imported without any expansion in the infrastructure to accommodate this increased volume. So, dem boys suggest a short-term ban on importing vehicles for personal use. Let’s hit pause on the car-buying frenzy and give our roads a breather.

Some people gat four persons living in a house and dem gat ten cars. Dat is too much and we gat to start thinking about applying a windfall tax on car ownership. De more cars yuh gat, de more taxes yuh muss pay.

Some people does buy car just fuh de status symbol. Dem want to impress dem neighbour. If dem neighbours buy a car, dem does go and buy one too. Some people want to show off dem gat fancy ride. Dat is all well and good if we had the roads to take off de cars on the road. But right now, the roads are not adequate fuh de traffic. So we should get going by placing a one-year ban on the importation of personal cars and a limit on the amount of cars any one person can own. Just for one year!

Talk Half! Leff Half!