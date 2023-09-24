Latest update September 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

The Lady Jags hunting three points today

Sep 24, 2023 Sports

…Guyana to battle Dominica in Barbados

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – After a heart-wrenching 2-1 loss to Antigua and Barbados, the Lady Jags find themselves in a must-win situation for the remaining games in Group A of League B during the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers.

The country’s senior National women’s team will face Dominica today from 4:00 pm at the Wildey Astroturf in Barbados, where Coach Omar Khan will look to chalk up his first win since being announced as the side’s Head Coach last week by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Concacaf imposed a sanction on the GFF, forcing the Guyanese women to relinquish their home-ground advantage and play in the Land of the Flying Fish. However, this inconvenience is of no concern to the Lady Jags, as their sole focus is on earning three crucial points.

In the current group standings, Suriname leads the table, holding an advantage based on their goal-scoring performance, following their convincing 4-0 victory over Dominica last Wednesday.

The Lady Jags will be going all out to secure three points against Dominica today

Guyana will also closely monitor the clash between Suriname and Antigua and Barbuda, which will take place today at the Dr Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo.

Reflecting on the team’s previous performance, the Lady Jags’ head coach acknowledged defensive lapses and promised corrections for today’s crucial game. Coach Khan stated, “I think we know what to do, we know what to work on, we can analyze the match, we see.”

In preparation, the Lady Jags conducted a training session at Wildey, with a focus on creating more goal-scoring opportunities for their forwards, Otesha Charles, Jalade Trim, and Sandra Johnson.

Lady Jags defender, Rylee Traicoff had a solid game against Antigua and Barbuda and will be key for the side today against Dominica

Khan emphasised, “We have to improve our ball possession and capitalize on our chances. It’s a young team, so hard work and extensive training are essential. Hopefully, against Dominica on Sunday, we can showcase our abilities.”

Following today’s match against Dominica, the Lady Jags will head to Suriname for a game on October 25.

While Guyana is slated to host their next home game on October 29, uncertainty looms over the match’s location due to recent actions taken by Concacaf against the GFF regarding the state of the National Track and Field Centre’s football field.

